US, Israel and Qatar holding talks in New York, report says

The US, Israel and Qatar were expected to hold a meeting in New York on Sunday, Axios reported, months after an Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Doha.

Quoting unidentified sources, Axios said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would host the meeting, which would be attended by Mossad spy chief David Barnea and a senior Qatari official.

The reported meeting comes after Israel carried out a strike on Hamas officials meeting in Doha. The attack killed six people, including a Qatari security officer.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman previously called the Israeli strike "state terrorism". Speaking at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed said there is “a lot of uncertainty” over Middle East stability as Israeli strikes continue to shake fragile ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.

In late September, the White House said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken with Sheikh Mohammed from the Oval Office, expressing regret for the strike and saying it would not happen again.

Also in September, US President Donald Trump issued an order guaranteeing Qatar's security.

“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures – including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military – to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar, and to restore peace and stability," the order said.

The National has contacted the White House for comment.

