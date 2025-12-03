Hillary Clinton says social media misinformation fuelled youth support for Palestine

Hillary Clinton has claimed that social media shaped young Americans’ views on the Gaza war and accused platforms such as TikTok of spreading misinformation that has driven support for the Palestinian cause.

Speaking at a summit in New York organised by Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the former US secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said digital platforms had become the primary source of information for many young people, but provided little fact-checking or context.

“Smart, well-educated young people from our own country, from around the world, where were they getting their information?” Ms Clinton said at the event on Tuesday. “They were getting their information from social media, particularly TikTok.”

She claimed some of the most widely shared videos depicting violence in Gaza were “totally made up”, arguing that manipulated or decontextualised content had distorted public understanding of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and Israel’s military response.

Ms Clinton added it was difficult to have conversations with young people about the conflict because "what they were being told on social media was not just one-sided, it was pure propaganda".

Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok were flooded with images, many of them published almost in real time, of civilian deaths, particularly children, in Gaza during the war.

“That is where they were learning about what happened on October 7, what happened in the days, weeks and months to follow,” Ms Clinton said. “It’s a serious problem for democracy, whether it’s Israel or the United States, and it’s a serious problem for our young people.”

Ms Clinton also warned that Israel is facing an unprecedented public relations challenge with younger Americans.

“Israel has the worst PR of any group I have ever known,” she said. “The story that needed to be told is not being told effectively, and I think it is only getting worse.”

Support for Israel among Americans plummeted during the war. A Gallup poll in March found about 46 per cent of Americans expressed support for Israel, a six percentage point drop from last year and the lowest in 25 years of polling by the company.

At the same time, 33 per cent of adults said they sympathise with Palestinians, up six percentage points from last year, and the highest reading by two points.

Expanding on the power of social media, Ms Clinton pointed to New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani - who has called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide - and described him as “a brilliant social media candidate”.

“He drew from across the city, and young people were the drivers, young people from every background, every ethnicity, every religion, who related to him and really admired the way he presented himself," she said.

“The social media campaign was so effective, and I think that is a very strong case as to why people need to pay attention to how you get information, particularly young people."

She added that his campaign should be studied, as it was "extremely effective in conveying an image and a message that young people were drawn to".

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

Joy%20Ride%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adele%20Lim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAshley%20Park%2C%20Sherry%20Cola%2C%20Stephanie%20Hsu%2C%20Sabrina%20Wu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Five hymns the crowds can join in Papal Mass will begin at 10.30am at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday Some 17 hymns will be sung by a 120-strong UAE choir Five hymns will be rehearsed with crowds on Tuesday morning before the Pope arrives at stadium ‘Christ be our Light’ as the entrance song ‘All that I am’ for the offertory or during the symbolic offering of gifts at the altar ‘Make me a Channel of your Peace’ and ‘Soul of my Saviour’ for the communion ‘Tell out my Soul’ as the final hymn after the blessings from the Pope The choir will also sing the hymn ‘Legions of Heaven’ in Arabic as ‘Assakiroo Sama’ There are 15 Arabic speakers from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the choir that comprises residents from the Philippines, India, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, Armenia and Indonesia The choir will be accompanied by a brass ensemble and an organ They will practice for the first time at the stadium on the eve of the public mass on Monday evening

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Calendar 2018/19 July 29: OTA Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan Sep 22-23: LA Convention Centre in Los Angeles, US Nov 16-18: Carioca Arena Centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Feb 7-9: Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE Mar 9-10: Copper Box Arena in London, UK

Grand Slam Los Angeles results Men:

56kg – Jorge Nakamura

62kg – Joao Gabriel de Sousa

69kg – Gianni Grippo

77kg – Caio Soares

85kg – Manuel Ribamar

94kg – Gustavo Batista

110kg – Erberth Santos Women:

49kg – Mayssa Bastos

55kg – Nathalie Ribeiro

62kg – Gabrielle McComb

70kg – Thamara Silva

90kg – Gabrieli Pessanha

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 2 Rashford 28', Martial 72' Watford 1 Doucoure 90'

The biog Favourite Quote: “Real victories are those that protect human life, not those that result from its destruction emerge from its ashes,” by The late king Hussain of Jordan. Favourite Hobby: Writing and cooking Favourite Book: The Prophet by Gibran Khalil Gibran

MATCH INFO Day 2 at Mount Maunganui England 353 Stokes 91, Denly 74, Southee 4-88 New Zealand 144-4 Williamson 51, S Curran 2-28

RESULTS - ELITE MEN 1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 57:03

2. Mario Mola (ESP) 57:09

3. Vincent Luis (FRA) 57:25

4. Leo Bergere (FRA)57:34

5. Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 57:40

6. Joao Silva (POR) 57:45

7. Jonathan Brownlee (GBR) 57:56

8. Adrien Briffod (SUI) 57:57

9. Gustav Iden (NOR) 57:58

10. Richard Murray (RSA) 57:59

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

The Lost Letters of William Woolf

Helen Cullen, Graydon House

The details Heard It in a Past Life Maggie Rogers (Capital Records) 3/5

RESULT Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 0 Al Ain 6

Al Ain: Caio (5', 73'), El Shahat (10'), Berg (65'), Khalil (83'), Al Ahbabi (90' 2)

Surianah's top five jazz artists Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories. Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness. Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality. Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians. Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) | US$175,000 2,410m | Winner: Bin Battuta, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer) 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (Dirt) | $100,000 | 1,400m | Winner: Al Hayette, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.40pm: Handicap (T) | $145,000 | 1,000m | Winner: Faatinah, Jim Crowley, David Hayes 8.15pm: Dubawi Stakes Group 3 (D) | $200,000 | 1,200m | Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.50pm: Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (T) | $200,000 | 1,800m | Winner: Dream Castle, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (T) | $175,000 | 1,400m​​​ | Winner: Another Batt, Connor Beasley, George Scott