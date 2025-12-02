Hamas militants during a search for hostages in a refugee camp, in northern Gaza. Bloomberg
Israel to identify 'findings' handed over by Gaza militants

Remains could be one of last two dead hostages held in the enclave

December 02, 2025

Israel said it received “findings” from militants in Gaza, a potential indication that the remains of one of the last two dead hostages in the enclave have been returned.

They are to be taken to Israel's National Centre of Forensic Medicine for identification, the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to the family," it added. The “findings” were uncovered in Gaza’s northern town of Beit Lahia and handed over to Israel through the Red Cross, Palestinian media reported.

The remains of 26 of the 28 dead hostages in Gaza have been returned since the US-brokered ceasefire began in October. The two remaining bodies are of Israeli police officer Ran Gvili and Thai citizen Sudthisak Rinthalak, who were both kidnapped during Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Red Cross has acted as an intermediary between militant groups and Israeli authorities throughout the war that followed the attack by Hamas. The organisation has helped with the release of hostages and the handover of remains.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 70,110 Palestinians, health authorities in the enclave said. At least 356 have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect.

Despite the truce, the Israeli military continues to carry out strikes in response to what it has called breaches of the ceasefire. Bodies of people killed earlier in the war have been being recovered from the rubble.

Israel said its strikes are aimed at militants. Both Israel and Hamas have accused the other of breaching the ceasefire. Hamas urged mediators on Saturday to put pressure on Israel to adhere to the truce.

The US blueprint outlining the future of Gaza, which has been devastated by more than two years of conflict, is still in the early stages. The plan involves an international stabilisation force providing security in the enclave, with a transitional authority to be overseen by US President Donald Trump. The path also envisions a possible path to an independent Palestinian state.

