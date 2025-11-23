Zohran Mamdani stands by Trump criticism after pleasant Oval Office meeting

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's mayor-elect, did not back down in an interview that aired on Sunday from past claims that President Donald Trump acted like a despot and a fascist.

Mr Mamdani's comments to NBC came after a surprisingly friendly White House meeting with the President on Friday.

"That's something that I've said in the past and I say it today, and I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the President was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement about the politics that has brought us to this moment," he said.

Trump says he does not mind Mamdani calling him a 'fascist' 00:23

"And that’s the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table, because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers."

The newly elected Democratic socialist and the Republican President have fiercely criticised each other in the past. Mr Trump called Mamdani a “100 per cent Communist lunatic” in a social media post after the incoming mayor's election victory, and Mr Mamdani has said Mr Trump was attacking democracy.

“Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe,” Mr Mamdani said.

In the Oval Office on Friday, the two men said their talks focused on areas of agreement, including affordability and crime. Mr Mamdani told NBC that the meeting was "productive" and said there was "an opportunity to now start to deliver so that people can do more than just aspiring to struggle".

"We have a lot more in common than I would have thought," Mr Trump said. "I want him to do a great job, and will help him do the great job."

Mr Mamdani was asked if he believed Mr Trump was a fascist, and Mr Trump jumped in with: “That’s OK. You can just say yes. OK? It’s easier. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.”

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told CNN that Mr Trump wants to work with everyone who cares about the future of the American people.

“We’re at times disagreeing about policies,” Mr Hassett said, “but I think that the objective of making life better for everybody is something that a lot of people share on the Democratic and Republican side.”

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Saturday, July 8

All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Centre Court (4pm)

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Timea Bacsinszky (19)

Ernests Gulbis v Novak Djokovic (2)

Mischa Zverev (27) v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 (4pm)

Milos Raonic (6) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (25)

Anett Kontaveit v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Jared Donaldson Court 2 (2.30pm)

Sorana Cirstea v Garbine Muguruza (14)

To finish: Sam Querrey (24) leads Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 6-5

Angelique Kerber (1) v Shelby Rogers

Sebastian Ofner v Alexander Zverev (10) Court 3 (2.30pm)

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Dudi Sela

Alison Riske v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

David Ferrer v Tomas Berdych (11) Court 12 (2.30pm)

Polona Hercog v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7)

Gael Monfils (15) v Adrian Mannarino Court 18 (2.30pm)

Magdalena Rybarikova v Lesia Tsurenko

Petra Martic v Zarina Diyas

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A