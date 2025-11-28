Can Zohran Mamdani save New York's tourism industry?

There’s a moment in Sex and the City that has outlasted the show itself: Carrie Bradshaw, strolling through Manhattan with her friends, looks out at the city and declares: “You only get one great love – New York may just be mine.”

Lately, though, it feels as if the romance has fizzled out. The Manhattan of 2025 feels noticeably subdued.

The glow of Midtown’s towers still flickers, but the pavements feel emptier, tour buses with spare seats are idle, shops are deserted and queues that once wrapped around Broadway box offices have dissolved into scattered handfuls of theatregoers.

A view of the Empire State Building. It reports observatory visitor numbers are nearly 60 per cent lower than before the pandemic. AFP

The Empire State Building, once packed daily with photo-snapping, jet-lagged travellers, has had days with no queues at all.

The numbers confirm what the streets suggest. New York City Tourism estimates that international tourism – long the lifeblood of the city’s visitor economy – remains 20 to 25 per cent below 2019 levels.

The city’s comptroller office puts the resulting shortfall at between $4 billion and $6 billion.

Hotel analytics firm STR reports occupancy hovering at about 78 per cent, down from 89 per cent before the pandemic.

James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. New York's famous theatre district is less busy than in the past. AFP

And the Empire State Building? Its observatory says visitor numbers are nearly 60 per cent lower.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic devastated the city's restaurant and nightlife industry, and it has been a slow and difficult recovery. Many small businesses are still suffering,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, told The National.

Mr Rigie said many venues remain burdened with pandemic-era debt, have not recovered their customer base and face continuing operational pressures.

Times Square is far from the crowded tourist spot it was before the pandemic. Bloomberg

“Even in good times, running a restaurant is very difficult in New York City, and when you add on the impact of the pandemic and the slower-than-hoped return of tourism, it is a bad recipe,” said Mr Rigie, who was on mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition committee.

There are many culprits. Elevated hotel rates and a stubbornly strong dollar have squeezed foreign travellers’ budgets, and trade frictions linger.

UN diplomats also talk of the global political climate: strained relations and a more confrontational foreign policy under President Donald Trump have weighed on America’s international appeal.

Many observers say US President Donald Trump's more confrontational foreign policy has dented America's appeal among overseas visitors. AP

For many visitors, the decision to take a long-haul holiday now feels as much political as financial.

“New York has become overpriced and many of my friends from abroad don’t want to come to visit any more for fear of being sent back. It’s all people flying to the US talk about,” Lebanese-American designer May Nahas told The National.

For a city that once prided itself on hosting everyone, it suddenly feels like it’s hosting no one.

Tourism agencies warn that the city may forfeit up to $4 billion in visitor spending in 2025 if the downturn persists.

Many restaurants, shops and entertainment venues are preparing for another tough year.

Customers in a restaurant beneath Brooklyn Bridge. New York's hospitality and entertainment industries predict another tough year ahead. Getty Images

“We were hoping this year to see record tourist numbers, even better than in 2019 before the pandemic. Unfortunately, a lot of the policies between the tariffs and just the overall tenor and tone of the discussion have kept many people who were going to come to the United States, and were going to come visit New York City, away,” said Mr Rigie.

“Tourism is definitely down. We’ve heard a lot of Canadians, a lot of Europeans are not coming to the US, a lot of South Americans and Central Americans, and it’s a big problem because we rely heavily on these visitors to spend money at our local restaurants, our hotels, our small businesses, so it’s having a really negative impact.”

The lucrative international visitors, who stay longer and spend more, remain elusive. Spending from Canadians alone has dropped by hundreds of millions of dollars, worrying hotel owners who once depended on busloads from Toronto and Montreal to fill winter rooms.

The Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn. New York's tourism sector is urging mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to promote the city in a positive light. AFP

“We need to make sure that the next mayor is out there promoting our city in a positive light … the whole world is going to be looking at New York City,” said Mr Rigie. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our city and make sure that our local businesses and diverse neighbourhoods get the economic impact.”

Mr Mamdani has pledged to boost the tourism budget once in office, create a citywide “tourism tsar” and use the 2026 Fifa World Cup to rebuild New York’s image. The final of football's most prestigious tournament − hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico − will be held at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

His plans include shifting attention beyond Times Square by promoting small businesses and cultural centres in immigrant neighbourhoods, and organising public viewing events to draw residents and visitors together.

Mr Mamdani’s plans and the World Cup may provide momentum, but for now, New York’s visitor economy faces a slow and uncertain path back to pre-pandemic strength.

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

ABU DHABI CARD 5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions; Dh90,000; 2,200m

5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap; Dh70,000; 1,400m​​​​​​​

6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden; Dh80,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige; Dh100,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige; Dh125,000; 1,600m​​​​​​​

8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1; Dh5,000,000; 1,600m

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon 1999 - 1st round 2000 - 1st round 2001 - Quarter-finalist 2002 - 1st round 2003 - Winner 2004 - Winner 2005 - Winner 2006 - Winner 2007 - Winner 2008 - Finalist 2009 - Winner 2010 - Quarter-finalist 2011 - Quarter-finalist 2012 - Winner 2013 - 2nd round 2014 - Finalist 2015 - Finalist 2016 - Semi-finalist

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

HER%20FIRST%20PALESTINIAN %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Saeed%20Teebi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20256%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%C2%A0House%20of%20Anansi%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

EU Russia The EU imports 90 per cent of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40 per cent of EU gas and a quarter of its oil.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

Play-off fixtures Two-legged ties to be played November 9-11 and November 12-14 Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Ireland

Sweden v Italy

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4) Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia

The specs: 2019 Subaru Forester Price, base: Dh105,900 (Premium); Dh115,900 (Sport) Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder Transmission: Continuously variable transmission Power: 182hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 239Nm @ 4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.1L / 100km (estimated)

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km