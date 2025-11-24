Sheikh Abdullah and US adviser on African and Arab affairs discuss Sudan

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Massad Boulos, White House adviser on African and Arab Affairs, in Abu Dhabi on Monday to discuss regional developments and the Sudan conflict.

The two sides discussed recent developments in the civil war, and ways to enhance efforts aimed at ending the crisis, with an emphasis on protecting civilians and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, Wam reported.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve peace.

Last week, Mr Trump said he would work on ending the conflict after speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Washington.

Saudi Arabia is a member of the Quad group, which also includes the US, UAE and Egypt, working to find a solution to end the war.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s support for these efforts and for all regional and international initiatives aimed at reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, Wam reported. He highlighted the UAE’s support for a politically driven, civilian-led process to resolve the crisis.

Mr Boulos this month urged warring parties in Sudan to immediately agree to a ceasefire. Sudan's warring forces have agreed in principle to a three-month humanitarian truce but the deal has yet to be implemented.

“The United States urges the parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately agree to and implement the proposed humanitarian truce,” Mr Boulos said on X. “The suffering of civilians has reached catastrophic levels, with millions lacking food, water and medical care."

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, now in its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced at least 13 million. About 30 million – more than half of the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur.

The meeting came as the RSF declared a three-month unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan.

