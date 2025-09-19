US senators introduce bill to recognise Palestine

American politicians have introduced a bill that would have the US recognise Palestinian statehood.

The legislation, introduced by a group of Democratic and independent senators, is not expected to advance far due to overwhelming support for Israel in Congress.

“Recognition of a Palestinian state is not only a practical step the United States can take to help build a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom, dignity, and security, but it is the right thing to do,” Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said on Thursday, adding that a “demilitarised Palestinian state” would exist alongside a “secure Israel”.

“America has a responsibility to lead, and the time to act is now,” the Democrat added.

He said the proposed legislation calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of hostages and an influx of aid. “But then, a foundation for peace and prosperity for the future – and the only viable path for that is two states for two peoples,” Mr Merkley said.

Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Tina Smith, Tammy Baldwin and Mazie Hirono are co-sponsoring the bill.

The news comes before next week's UN General Assembly in New York, where which a summit focused on developing steps towards a two-state solution will be held.

A number of countries have said they planned to recognise Palestine during this year's UNGA. The US and Israel have said that the wave of recognition of a Palestinian state amounts to a performative reward for Hamas, whose attacks on southern Israel sparked the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanders, one of the senators sponsoring the bill, became the highest-profile member of Congress to call Israel's actions in Gaza a “genocide”.

“With the Trump administration’s full support, the extremist Netanyahu government is openly pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank,” he wrote in an op-ed published on his website on Wednesday.

“The intent is clear. The conclusion is inescapable: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.”

His comments come after a team of independent UN investigators determined that Israel is engaged in genocide in the war-torn enclave.

