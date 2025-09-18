Trump hears Starmer's plan to recognise Palestine as UK visit shifts to politics

US President Donald Trump is meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday for talks on global affairs, including issues such as the Gaza war where they may struggle to agree.

On the final day of the American leader's state visit to the UK, the agenda turned to bilateral co-operation and investment.

The first day was filled with royal pageantry, including gold-trimmed carriages, artillery salutes, a flypast and US-UK relations. Now officials expect discussions to cover the wars in Gaza and Ukraine – areas where the two leaders seem further apart.

Donald Trump arrives by helicopter at Chequers, the British Prime Minister's country home. Reuters

“The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal, it's irreplaceable and unbreakable,” Mr Trump said during a state dinner on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mr Starmer is hosting the President at Chequers, the Prime Ministers 16th-century rural retreat about an hour's drive from London.

On the agenda is a new tech partnership between the two countries, which the UK government said will create thousands of jobs and inject billions of investment in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and quantum computing.

Mr Starmer is reportedly planning to recognise a Palestinian state on Monday. He previously said he planned to make the declaration before the UN General Assembly in New York, unless Israel met certain conditions, including reaching a ceasefire and improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The high-level meetings at the UN are set to convene on Tuesday.

The discussions are taking place as the Israeli army intensifies its assault on Gaza city and after experts commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council said it is committing genocide in the enclave.

Mr Trump, who retook office in January with a promise to bring peace to the Middle East, has given Israel his full backing even as the Palestinian death toll has exceeded 65,000 people.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump sit down for a fireside chat. Reuters

He has said he opposes recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing it would be akin to a “reward” for Hamas. The group launched the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Mr Trump has even appeared to give at least tacit support for Israel's bombing of Hamas negotiators in Qatar, a crucial US ally and a mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

