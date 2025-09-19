Afghan airbase and Nvidia deal complete Trump's UK partnership

A reference to retaking Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, with its proximity to China, showed Britain’s enduring alliance with America, as both sides agreed to a high-tech alliance for the future.
The countries stood together to take on the Taliban in 2001, and suffered a severe loss of troops and capital in the endeavour that ultimately failed, with a huge loss of Afghan lives too.
It was a clear statement that in an increasingly polarised world, the US and UK still represent a united endeavour. Achievements in President Donald Trump's state visit looked to the world of the future with technology, energy and trade at its heart.
Technology chiefs heralded a huge moment for Britain, with the announcement of multibillion-dollar investments in AI, quantum computing and nuclear power.
The "Tech Prosperity Deal" is a tangible win for Britain, with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who was at Chequers, saying his company would build an “£11 billion [$14.9 billion] supercomputer here in the UK” that would prove to be the “Goldilocks moment” for Britain.
That deal was signed moments earlier at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer country residence. It included Microsoft announcing a $30 billion package as its biggest ever outside America.
Google also put forward £5 billion for AI research and infrastructure, while Nvidia announced £500 million to build more data centres and help with AI in Britain.
Perhaps Mr Trump understands that in a world where his own actions have created tension, not least via his global tariffs, he needs good allies more than ever.
That was reflected in his lack of any hostility towards Mr Starmer, simply referring to his “disagreement with the Prime Minister” over Britain’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state.
It was all handled professionally, without making it a point of contention, much in contrast to the dressing down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
There were several tactile moments, too – a rub on Mr Starmer’s arm or a tap on his back to show they were buddies.
And if Mr Starmer knew about the Bagram proposal he kept an entirely straight face as Mr Trump made a less-than-subtle suggestion of its proximity to China. “One of the reasons we want the base is because it is an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” he said.
They were both happy to disagree over drilling North Sea oil, with Mr Starmer’s preference for wind farms trumped by the President’s desire to “drill, baby, drill”.
That logic led Mr Trump to another united goal of ending the war in Ukraine, with his suggestion that if people stopped buying oil from Russia, including European countries, then his on-off friend President Vladimir Putin would come to terms. “If the oil price comes down, very simply, Russia will settle.”
“I'm willing to do other things, but not when the people that I'm fighting for are buying oil from Russia,” he told the room crowded with reporters.
Mr Trump made it clear that he was grateful “beyond words” for the immense display of of pageantry and hospitality shown by Mr Starmer and King Charles III.
That came at some cost to Britain, with the security for the state visit likely to cost well over £10 million, including the police horses that patrolled the country lanes around Chequers and the platoon of SAS-style armed police on hand for any emergency.
But the trip was a clear success for the UK, which not only cemented the trade deal but also one of the world’s oldest alliances.
That was reflected in one of Mr Trump’s parting words. Britain and America, he said, had done “more good on this planet than any two nations in human history” adding that they “will always be friends”.
