US President Donald Trump to host Erdogan at White House next week

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at the White House next week.

The September 25 meeting will focus on trade and military deals with the Nato ally, Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

He said he expects talks on the F-35 stealth fighter programme, from which Turkey was removed after buying a Russian missile-defence system, to conclude positively.

Other possible deals include a large purchase of Boeing jets and F-16s, Mr Trump said.

US President Donald Trump posted this message on Truth Social on September 19, 2025.

Mr Erdogan last visited the White House in 2019 during Mr Trump's first term, and the pair have had a chequered past.

While they had close personal bonds during Mr Trump's first term as President, from 2017 to 2021, it was also a period of strained bilateral relations due to disputes over Washington's ties with Kurdish fighters in Syria and over Ankara's ties with Moscow.

