Attack in Qatar 'does not advance Israel or America's goals', White House says

Israeli strike on Doha likely to derail months-long efforts on Gaza ceasefire

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

September 09, 2025

The White House on Tuesday said Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar "does not advance Israel or America's goals".

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump's administration was notified on Tuesday morning by the American military of the impending attack and then notified Qatar's leaders. She said he "feels very badly" about the location of the attack.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar – a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace – does not advance Israel or America's goals," Ms Leavitt said. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

She did not say who had told the US military, but added that Mr Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack. During the call, Ms Leavitt said Mr Trump had said that he wants to make peace and quickly, and that the "unfortunate incident" could serve as an opportunity for peace.

Israel's air force conducted an unprecedented attack on Qatar's capital, Doha, where Hamas negotiators were discussing the most recent Gaza ceasefire proposal.

Hamas said its top negotiator and other senior officials survived, but five others were killed. A Qatari security officer also died at the scene.

Arab countries including the UAE, as well as several western leaders, swiftly condemned the strike.

Qatar condemned the attack as "cowardly" and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

Ms Leavitt said that Mr Trump had spoken by phone to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, and assured them that "such a thing will not happen again on their soil".

The strike came as the war in Gaza approaches the two-year mark. More than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed in almost daily strikes on the coastal enclave, and much of the territory has been reduced to rubble.

Israel has threatened to take over Gaza city, home to more than a million Palestinians, most of whom have been living in tents after being displaced several times.

The latest development is likely to deal a serious setback to ceasefire efforts, which for month have been mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

The strike is also likely to provoke serious questions for the Trump administration, as Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest US military centres in the Middle East.

Mr Trump made a high-profile visit to Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May, and often highlights strong US relations with Gulf nations.

