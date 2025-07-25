Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State. Getty Images via AFP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State. Getty Images via AFP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State. Getty Images via AFP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Department of State. Getty Images via AFP

News

US

Pakistan and US finalising trade deal, foreign minister says

Relations between Islamabad and Washington have been showing signs of improvement in recent months

The National

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Islamabad will soon finalise a trade deal with Washington, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

Pakistan is seeking reprieve from the 29 per cent “reciprocal” tariffs initially imposed by the Trump administration.

“We are very close to finalising a deal with the US,” Mr Dar, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, said at an Atlantic Council event, noting that an agreement was expected within days.

“Our teams have been here in Washington discussing, having virtual meetings, and a committee has been tasked by the Prime Minister to fine tune [a deal]".

Mr Dar earlier met Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors,” the State Department said in a statement.

Relations between Islamabad and Washington have been showing signs of improvement in recent months, with President Donald Trump inviting Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir for rare talks at the White House.

Mr Dar’s visit is a sign of Pakistan’s growing influence in the multilateral arena as well as in its relations with the US, the foreign office said in a statement on July 19.

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants
%3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Whiile you're here
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
While you're here
More on Quran memorisation:
You might also like
The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

Infiniti QX80 specs

Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 450hp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000

Available: Now

War and the virus
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

From Zero

Artist: Linkin Park

Label: Warner Records

Number of tracks: 11

Rating: 4/5

more from Janine di Giovanni
Updated: July 25, 2025, 7:38 PM`