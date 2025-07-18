Trump’s tariffs drive up prices at Middle Eastern grocery stores in US

In a quiet plaza in northern Virginia, a small grocery store has been offering a taste of home to the US Capital Region’s growing Middle Eastern community.
For 15 years, Babylon Market's shelves have been filled with familiar staples – Iraqi pickles, Turkish coffee and dates from Saudi Arabia – connecting immigrants with the flavours and traditions of their homelands.
But now, the store is feeling the strain of global trade tensions.
Following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs, including a 30 per cent duty on goods from Iraq, the market is feeling the economic ripple effects. Suppliers have begun raising prices in anticipation, and store owner Sagvan Said is hearing his customers complain about costs.
“Everything is going up,” he said. “For example, if we used to get inventory for $1,000, now it’s $1,500 or $1,600.”
Mr Said, 60, is often behind the counter serving customers, operating the cash register or restocking the shelves.
His journey to Virginia started in far more uncertain conditions. In 1991, as the Gulf War ended and Saddam Hussein’s regime launched a brutal campaign against Kurds, Mr Said fled Iraq at the age of 26.
Like thousands of others, he crossed into the mountains and made it to Turkey, where he lived as a refugee for two years. Eventually, he was granted asylum in Canada and in 2001, he moved to the US in search of opportunity.
In 2010, that dream took shape with the opening of Babylon Market in Falls Church. Sourcing goods from Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries across the region, Mr Said built more than a business – he created a cultural anchor for the community.
Now, that dream is under threat. Although the new tariffs officially take effect on August 1, wholesalers have already begun adjusting their prices. Mr Said’s suppliers, mostly based in Michigan, are passing on the added costs, and he has no choice but to do the same.
“When we get 10 per cent added to the item, I have to add another 35 to 40 per cent for my profit,” he explained. “So, an item that used to cost $1 is now $1.60. It's really hard for us and for the customer, but we have no choice.”
He pulled a box of Saudi dates from the fridge. “We used to sell this box for $9.99. Now it’s $14.99.”
Other staples have also surged in price. A packet of crushed wheat for making Iraqi kubba – rice and potato balls filled with mincemeat – has jumped from $4.49 to $6.99. Turkish Mehmet Efendi coffee that once sold for $11 a can is now priced at $18.99. A case of Barbican, a popular malt drink imported from the UAE, now costs him $32, up from $21.
Turkey, Lebanon, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are all subject to Mr Trump’s universal 10 per cent tariffs.
“The tariffs haven’t even taken effect yet,” Mr Said said. “I worry what it’s going to be like after August 1.”
The store he built from the ground up alongside his wife and four children is now a daily struggle to sustain.
“Before, the business supported us. Now we are paying to keep the business going,” he added.
June inflation rises
Mr Said is not the only one feeling the pressure. Consumer prices in the US rose 2.7 per cent in June compared to a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Grocery prices climbed 0.3 per cent in just a month.
At Halalco Halal Meat Groceries, another Middle Eastern grocery store in Falls Church, the outlook is similar.
“Any grocery that you find usually in a Middle Eastern household, everything is covered and imported to our store,” said Awais Mohammed, Halalco’s purchasing manager.
“We have seen [prices of] sunflower seeds going up. We have seen maamoul going up. We are yet to see foul medames [fava beans], one of the important items, go up because it's a canned food.”
Mr Mohammed said the true impact will be felt in the coming weeks as new shipments arrive. Suppliers are warning stores to prepare for higher costs.
He worries about how this will affect customers’ budgets.
“Grocery is one of the biggest expenses for any household,” he said. “When prices go up 10 to 20 per cent, that’s money people won’t be spending elsewhere. Whether it’s going out to eat, shopping or anything else, people will have to adjust.”
Emre Alpsoy, business manager at Global Market Foods, which imports goods from the Middle East, Turkey and Europe, said the company has started increasing prices.
“We’re carrying almost 5,000 products,” he said. “It’s like the stock market. Prices go up and down. But we have to stay ready and keep the business running. In the end, it’s up to the customer to decide how they react.”
Economists warn the full impact of tariffs will be seen more in the months ahead.
For now, small business owners such as Mr Said are bracing for what comes next, hoping their customers will understand the changes and their communities will stand by them.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EClara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPatrick%20Rogers%2C%20Lee%20McMahon%2C%20Arthur%20Guest%2C%20Ahmed%20Arif%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELegalTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%20of%20seed%20financing%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20Techstars%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20OTF%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Knuru%20Capital%2C%20Plug%20and%20Play%20and%20The%20LegalTech%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on animal trafficking
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
SCORES
Yorkshire Vikings 144-1 in 12.5 overs
(Tom Kohler 72 not out, Harry Broook 42 not out)
bt Hobart Hurricanes 140-7 in 20 overs
(Caleb Jewell 38, Sean Willis 35, Karl Carver 2-29, Josh Shaw 2-39)
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
2.0
Director: S Shankar
Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films
Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Scoreline
UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia
UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’
Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’
Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)
LILO & STITCH
Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders
Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
Rating: 4.5/5
3%20Body%20Problem
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
RACE CARD AND SELECTIONS
5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m
5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m
6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m
6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m
7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m
7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m
The National selections
5pm: RB Hot Spot
5.30pm: Dahess D’Arabie
6pm: Taamol
6.30pm: Rmmas
7pm: RB Seqondtonone
7.30pm: AF Mouthirah
JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU
%3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
box
COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: Letstango.com
Started: June 2013
Founder: Alex Tchablakian
Based: Dubai
Industry: e-commerce
Initial investment: Dh10 million
Investors: Self-funded
Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
ESSENTIALS
The flights
Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.
The hotels
Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.
The tours
A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages.