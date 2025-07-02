US defends decision to pause some Ukraine weapons shipments

The US on Wednesday defended its decision to pause some weapons shipments to Ukraine, including critical air defence interceptors and precision munitions, due to concerns over declines in US stockpiles.

Critics have said the move plays into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands and could prolong the war, leaving Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian missile and drone attacks.

Politicians have also challenged the argument from US President Donald Trump's administration that US stockpiles are running low.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the decision was made after a Defence Department review of US military support to countries around the world.

The decision was to put “America's interests first".

“We have been Ukraine’s biggest supporter, emotionally, militarily, financially, and there’s a reason for that,” Ms Bruce said. “This is not a cessation of us assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons. This is one event in one situation.”

She said the Trump administration continues to ask European allies to increase their contribution to Ukraine, and the priority continues to be reaching a negotiated end to the war.

“It remains, as you might imagine, worth repeating a priority of President Trump to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a durable, negotiated settlement, starting with an immediate ceasefire,” Ms Bruce said.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said she was disappointed the administration has stopped the arms shipments to Ukraine “at a time when they are being pummelled by Russian drones and explosions".

“It's the worst possible time to be cutting back on those weapons,” she told a New Hampshire radio station.

President Donald Trump last month met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Nato summit in The Hague. EPA

Quoting unidentified US sources, AP on Tuesday reported that the pause includes some shipments of Patriot missiles, precision-guided GMLRS, Hellfire missiles and field gun rounds, as well as other weapons.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision was “a common sense, pragmatic step” towards a evaluating weapons shipments.

“Let it be known that our military has everything that it needs to conduct any mission anywhere, any time, all around the world,” Mr Parnell told journalists. “We have the most lethal fighting force in the world.”

He declined to say which weapons and munitions would be delayed or for how long.

Defence Department official Elbridge Colby in a statement said officials have sought to provide Mr Trump “with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end".

The decision to halt some weapons to Ukraine is particularly surprising, given that Mr Trump has long promised to quickly end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The decision comes at a critical time for Ukraine. Last month the Group of Seven summit – a historically pro-Ukrainian forum – ended without a joint statement after Mr Trump cut short his trip in Canada to address the Israel-Iran war.

