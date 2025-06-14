Two killed as Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses shot

A Democratic politician and her husband were assassinated in Minnesota on Saturday. Another lawmaker and his wife were shot and wounded.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in what appeared to be a politically motivated assassination.
“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Mr Walz said at a press conference. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”
The wounded lawmaker was identified as state Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat, first elected in 2012.
Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said that authorities were actively searching for a suspect. Officials said the suspect was dressed as a policeman.
The “suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms, what our uniforms are meant to represent. That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honour and responsibility,” Public Safety Commissioner Bob Johnson said.
The shootings happened at a time when political leaders nationwide have been attacked, harassed and intimidated during a time of deep political divisions.
Mr Hoffman is married and has one daughter. Ms Hortman was the top House Democratic leader in the state Legislature and a former House speaker. She was first elected in 2004.
Both Mr Hoffman and Ms Hortman represented districts located north of Minneapolis.
