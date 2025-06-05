US military confident Syrian partners can continue to fight ISIS

The Damascus government led by interim President Ahmad Al Shara is effectively dealing with ISIS and Syrian partner forces are well positioned to suppress the militant group, a US defence official has said.

The comments come after US special envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack told the Turkish NTV channel on Tuesday that the US will be reducing its military presence in the country from eight bases to one.

The Pentagon in April said the US military will cut its troop presence in Syria by about half, to fewer than 1,000 in the coming months.

The US hopes that the Syrian Democratic Forces will be able to maintain pressure on ISIS, a decade after America first sent troops to Iraq and Syria to fight the militant group as it seized control of large parts of both countries.

"So far, the government of Syria led by interim President Ahmad Al Shara is saying and doing the right things in going after ISIS. We will continue to vigilantly monitor the new government and their behaviour," the US defence official told The National on Wednesday.

The official added that the withdrawal of US forces from Syria is "safe, deliberate and professional".

"This consolidation reflects the significant steps we have made towards degrading ISIS's appeal and operational capability to carry out attacks both regionally and globally," the official said.

"While US forces consolidate, our vetted Syrian partners remain in the field and are well-trained and equipped. After nearly a decade of partnership with us, they are a strong and capable force that will keep ISIS suppressed."

