Pentagon to cut US troop presence in Syria to fewer than 1,000

The US military will reduce its troop presence in Syria by about half, the Pentagon announced on Friday, cutting the number of soldiers to fewer than 1,000 in the coming months.

President Donald Trump has long complained about America's military obligations in north-eastern Syria, which began after ISIS seized large parts of the country and neighbouring Iraq in 2014. He ordered a "full" withdrawal from Syria in 2018 but the Pentagon pushed back and then-defence secretary Jim Mattis resigned over the issue.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnel said US forces in Syria would undergo a "consolidation" to select locations in the country.

"As this consolidation takes place, consistent with President Trump’s commitment to peace through strength, US Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of ISIS in Syria," Mr Parnel said in a statement. "We will also work closely with capable and willing Coalition partners to maintain pressure on ISIS and respond to any other terrorist threats that arise."

The number of troops remaining in Syria will be similar to the levels seen until the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Shortly after, the Pentagon under then-president Joe Biden increased the number of troops in Syria to more than 2,000.

As rebels fighting then-president Bashar Al Assad's regime made lightning gains in December that ultimately saw his ouster Mr Trump said Washington should "not get involved".

"Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT," Mr Trump, then the president-elect, wrote on his Truth Social platform.

After years of bloody warfare, Iraq's prime minister announced a final victory over ISIS in December 2017, while the Syrian Democratic Forces proclaimed the defeat of the group's "caliphate" in March 2019 after seizing its final bastion in Syria.

Some ISIS fighters continue to operate in the countryside of Iraq and Syria, and US forces conduct strikes and raids to help prevent the group's resurgence.

Washington stepped up military action against ISIS in Syria in the wake of Assad's overthrow, though it has more recently shifted its focus to strikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been attacking international shipping since late 2023.

US forces in Iraq and Syria were repeatedly targeted by pro-Iran militants following the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, but responded with heavy strikes on Tehran-linked targets, and the attacks largely subsided.

While the US is reducing its forces in Syria, Iraq has also sought an end to the US-led coalition's presence there, where Washington has said it has some 2,500 troops.

Baghdad and Washington have announced that the coalition would end its decade-long military mission in federal Iraq by the end of 2025, and by September 2026 in the autonomous Kurdistan region.

