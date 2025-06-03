Bahrain among five countries elected to UN Security Council

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia to the Security Council for two-year terms starting next year.

Bahrain secured 186 votes, the DRC 183, Liberia 181, Colombia 180 and Latvia 178. All five nations ran uncontested in their respective regional groups but needed support from more than two thirds of the assembly. They will take up their roles on the Security Council on January 1 next year.

This will be Bahrain’s second term on the council. The country’s Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani, told reporters the vote reflected "unwavering trust and confidence" in Bahrain’s diplomatic efforts.

"This outcome not only validates our dedication to enhancing international peace and security, but also reinforces our determination to be a proactive contributor to these critical goals," Dr Al Zayani said.

He said that Gaza will definitely be on the agenda during the country’s time on the Security Council, as diplomatic efforts intensify around Palestinian statehood.

"Our diplomatic and political efforts are to increase the number of countries recognising the state of Palestine, and hopefully will provide all the support that we can to facilitate the success of dialogue and conferences," Dr Al Zayani told reporters.

He also voiced support for a coming peace conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

"We wish all the best for the coming conference ... if the world unites on supporting a peaceful, political, diplomatic solution, I think it will be the great present for humanity," Dr Al Zayani said.

Bahrain, which normalised relations with Israel in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Security Council is the only UN body with the power to impose legally binding measures, including sanctions and the authorisation of military force. Its five permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the US – hold veto power.

The newly elected members will replace Algeria, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Guyana and Slovenia when their terms expire at the end of 2025.

In another vote on Monday, the UN General Assembly elected former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock as president for its 80th session, which begins in September.

