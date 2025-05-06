US military 'underprepared and ill-equipped' for Gaza aid pier operation

The US military was underprepared and its equipment was not up to scratch when it conducted last year's operation to get aid into Gaza using a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/18/gaza-aid-pier-us-ashdod/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/18/gaza-aid-pier-us-ashdod/">temporary pier</a>, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The $230 million floating dock, known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/09/us-armys-little-known-navy-to-build-gaza-aid-pier/" target="_blank" rel="">Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore system</a>, or Jlots, was installed on a Gaza beach in May last year, but by safety concerns, rough seas and security challenges that meant it was in operation for only about 20 days. One US soldier was killed and two were injured during maritime operations for the pier. The effort was called Operation Neptune Solace, and no US troops were ever on the ground in Gaza. The administration of then-president Joe Biden faced heavy criticism for installing a complicated pier instead of simply demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allow greater amounts of aid into Gaza by land. Then, as now, many parts of Gaza were experiencing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/">famine-like conditions</a>. The US military has said the operation was a success that ultimately enabled the delivery of about 8,800 tonnes of aid. However, distribution to those who needed it most was not assured after it reached the shore, with looting common. According to a Senate-commissioned report by the Pentagon's inspector general, the US army and navy did not meet the necessary standards for equipment and unit readiness for their watercraft units. The Office of the Inspector General also concluded that some army and navy equipment as well as command, control and communications systems were not interoperable, resulting in damage during exercises and operations, including in Gaza. The navy reported $31 million in damage to 27 vessels and other equipment, according to the report. The Department of Defence “experienced several challenges during Operation Neptune Solace and while performing Jlots exercises”, said deputy inspector general for evaluations Michael Roark. The department "must improve and learn from these previous deployments and exercises to meet the demands of future Jlots missions", he added. Mr Roark made three recommendations, including that the army and navy review their watercraft units and determine improvements to force structure, training, and equipment acquisition and maintenance.