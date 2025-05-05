Trump and Erdogan discuss Ukraine war and Gaza aid

President Donald Trump said he held a “productive” phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza and Syria.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said the two leaders invited each other for visits.
“I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended – NOW!” Mr Trump wrote. He added that his relationship with the Turkish President was “excellent”.
Turkey, a member of the Nato alliance, has sought to maintain relations with Russia and Ukraine since the war started more than three years ago.
A readout of the call from the Turkish presidency confirmed that Mr Erdogan invited Mr Trump to visit Turkey.
It was not clear what role Ankara would take in trying to end the Ukraine war
Mr Erdogan also expressed the need for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in the phone call, adding that Ankara is ready to provide support for a ceasefire and lasting peace, according to the Turkish readout.
The Turkish leader also told Mr Trump that Ankara was working to help preserve Syria's territorial integrity and urged Mr Trump to consider sanctions relief for Damascus.
Mr Trump, who took office in January, wants to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, which started when Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022. He also wants to end US military support for Kyiv. On Sunday, Mr Trump cast doubt on whether a US-brokered agreement ending the war was possible.
Last week, his administration signed a minerals deal with Ukraine under which the US will invest in the nation's postwar reconstruction. Under the agreement, the two nations say they are set to jointly benefit from the extraction of natural resources in Ukraine.
