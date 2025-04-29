Trump to celebrate 100 days in office at rally in Michigan

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> is marking the first 100 days of his second term in the White House on Tuesday with a rally, where he is expected to tout his economic, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/25/trump-administration-to-restore-foreign-students-legal-status/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/25/trump-administration-to-restore-foreign-students-legal-status/">immigration </a>and foreign policy reforms. Mr Trump will give a speech at a community college to the north of Detroit, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/10/trump-was-last-hope-for-gaza-dearborn-residents-say-as-they-fend-off-election-criticism/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/10/trump-was-last-hope-for-gaza-dearborn-residents-say-as-they-fend-off-election-criticism/">Michigan</a>, a battleground state he flipped in last year's election and home to the US car industry. The Republican, who took office on January 20, is expected to highlight his hardline policies on immigration, his signature topic. At the White House this week, dozens of faces dotted the well-tended lawn on placards with the mugshots and names of migrants accompanied by the crimes they allegedly committed, along with the word "ARRESTED". In a document titled <i>Promises Made, Promises Kept</i>, the White House said more than 150,000 migrants have been arrested so far and the number of illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border has plummeted. At least 139,000 migrants have been deported, while others have been sent to a prison in El Salvador or the US detention centre in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/04/guantanamo-bay-migrant-flight/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/04/guantanamo-bay-migrant-flight/">Guantanamo Bay</a>, Cuba. "President Trump's central campaign promise was to secure the border and end this invasion in just under 100 days," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday. "The President has overwhelmingly delivered on that promise." Mr Trump, with the help of his billionaire adviser <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>, has cut government spending and shut down several government agencies, sending shockwaves around Washington. He said the move was necessary to root out corruption and unnecessary spending. He has also cut programmes aimed at promoting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/22/what-is-dei-trump-puts-federal-diversity-employees-on-paid-leave-and-moves-to-close-offices/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/22/what-is-dei-trump-puts-federal-diversity-employees-on-paid-leave-and-moves-to-close-offices/">diversity and gender and racial equality</a>. Mr Trump also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/09/trump-orders-90-day-pause-on-tariffs-except-for-china/">imposed tariffs</a> on trade partners and allies, upsetting the global economy. He has explained away the levies as measures aimed at ending economic imbalances and moves that would enrich the US. During his campaign and after, he said "tariff" is the "most beautiful word in the dictionary". "More than 100 countries have already come to the table to offer more favourable terms for America and our people," Ms Leavitt said. Economists have widely panned the tariffs policy as an inflationary risk that could result in delays getting goods on shelves. On Tuesday, the White House said Mr Trump would sign an executive order relaxing some of the levies on cars and vehicle parts. But Treasury Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/scott-bessent-treasury-donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/scott-bessent-treasury-donald-trump/">Scott Bessent</a> said the goal remained for car makers to "bring back" production to the US. "President Trump has had meetings with both domestic and foreign auto producers, and he's committed to bringing back auto production to the US," Mr Bessent said. "President Trump is interested in the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past."