US imposes new sanctions against International Bank of Yemen

The US on Thursday issued new sanctions targeting the International Bank of Yemen, citing its financial support for the Houthi rebels, the Treasury Department said.

This designation of the IBY complements a government effort “to stop Iran-backed Houthi attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea”, the department said.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Washington is “committed to supporting the internationally recognised government of Yemen’s efforts to ensure the country’s banking sector remains insulated from Houthi influence”.

Houthi rebel forces launched an armed rebellion in 2014, seizing control of Yemen's capital Sanaa and several provinces. Since November 2023, Houthi forces have targeted shipping lanes using missiles and drones, in what they say is to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza war.

“Financial institutions like IBY are critical to the Houthis' efforts to access the international financial system and threaten both the region and international commerce,” deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said.

In addition to the IBY, key leaders targeted in Thursday's actions are Kamal Hussain Al Jebry, Ahmed Thabit Noman Al Absi and Abdulkader Ali Bazara, the Treasury Department said.

As a result of sanctions, property and interests in property of designated individuals in the US are blocked and must be reported.

The US military has ramped up its military campaign against the Houthis and is conducting near-daily strikes on rebel-held targets.

