Chinese company supplying Houthis with satellite imagery for attacks, US says

A Chinese company is supplying Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthis</a> with satellite imagery that the Iran-backed rebel group is using as it conducts attacks on American interests, the US State Department said on Thursday. The involvement of a Beijing-linked company in helping the Houthis could mark a significant development in the US campaign against the Yemeni rebels, who resumed attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea last month after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire ended. The Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co is "directly supporting Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on US interests", State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. "Their actions and Beijing's support of the company, even after our private engagements with them, is yet another example of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">China's</a> empty claims to support peace." Ms Bruce said the US would not "tolerate anyone providing support to foreign terrorist organisations such as the Houthis". US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>on Thursday said he wanted Iran to "thrive" and was not "in a rush" to attack it. Washington has been increasing pressure against Iran and the Houthis in recent weeks while also talking to Tehran about its nuclear programme. Iran and the US are due to hold a second round of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/us-and-iran-to-chart-path-forward-in-second-round-of-talks-american-official-says/" target="_blank">indirect talks in Rome</a> on Saturday, with conversations expected to hinge on whether the US will accept Iran to continue enriching uranium in any capacity. "The bright red line is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. That is unacceptable," Ms Bruce said. She added that talks would not drag on for an extended period and stressed Mr Trump expected a resolution one way or another. "There will be no meetings about meetings. It will not be months or years for answers. It's a matter of weeks," Ms Bruce said. "This is about life and death, and that's how we view it." Earlier on Thursday, the US issued new sanctions against the International Bank of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen" target="_blank">Yemen</a>, citing its financial support for the Houthi rebels, the Treasury Department said. This designation of the IBY complements a government effort “to stop Iran-backed Houthi attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea”, the department said. Houthi forces launched an armed rebellion in 2014, seizing control of Yemen's capital Sanaa and several provinces. Since November 2023, they have attacked shipping lanes with missiles and drones, in what they say is to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza war. The threat to international shipping come as Mr Trump pursues a trade war with China and the rest of the world. In addition to the IBY, key Houthi leaders affected by Thursday's actions are Kamal Hussain Al Jebry, Ahmed Thabit Noman Al Absi and Abdulkader Ali Bazara, the Treasury Department said. As a result of sanctions, property and interests in property in the US belonging to designated people are blocked and must be reported. The US military has increased its military campaign against the Houthis and is conducting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/16/houthi-strikes-iran-talks/" target="_blank">near-daily strikes</a> on rebel-held targets.