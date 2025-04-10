US government memo states Mahmoud Khalil can be deported for his beliefs, report says

As a deadline from an immigration judge approaches to submit evidence in the deportation case of Columbia University activist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/09/pro-palestine-activist-who-helped-lead-columbia-protests-detained-report-says/" target="_blank">Mahmoud Khalil</a>, the US government submitted a memo – signed by Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/marco-rubio-and-saudi-prince-faisal-bin-farhan-discuss-houthis-and-gaza/" target="_blank">Marco Rubio</a> – that cites the administration of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>’s authority to expel foreign citizens whose presence in the country damages US foreign policy interests. The two-page memo, seen by the Associated Press, does not allege any criminal conduct by Mr Khalil, who was born in Syria but is of Palestinian descent, and a legal permanent resident in the US. Mr Rubio wrote that Mr Khalil could, however, be expelled for his beliefs. Mr Khalil served as a negotiator with the Columbia administration during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/mahmoud-khalil-columbia-university-protests-free-speech/" target="_blank">pro-Palestine student protest campus movement</a> last year. Mr Rubio said that while the activist's activities were “otherwise lawful”, letting him remain in the country would undermine “US policy to combat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/08/trump-cuts-400m-in-funding-to-columbia-university-after-antisemitism-claims/" target="_blank">anti-Semitism</a> around the world and in the United States, in addition to efforts to protect Jewish students from harassment and violence in the United States". “Condoning anti-Semitic conduct and disruptive protests in the United States would severely undermine that significant foreign policy objective," Mr Rubio wrote in the undated memo. The submission was filed on Wednesday after Judge Jamee Comans ordered the government to produce its evidence against Mr Khalil ahead of a hearing on Friday on whether it can continue detaining him during immigration proceedings. The activist was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/12/us-government-depriving-mahmoud-khalil-of-access-to-legal-team-lawyer-says/" target="_blank">detained at his residence</a> in New York by plainclothes immigration officers as his wife, an American citizen who was eight months pregnant at the time, looked on. According to Mr Khalil's lawyer, he was on the phone with her during the arrest, and the lawyer was told by the officers that his green card had been revoked. He was moved to an immigration detention facility in Louisiana and the government has initiated deportation proceedings against him. The Trump administration, including the President, has accused Mr Khalil of disseminating Hamas propaganda. Mr Trump has described him as a "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/10/who-is-mahmoud-khalil/" target="_blank">radical pro-Hamas student</a>". Mr Khalil has roundly rejected these accusations. In a letter sent from jail last month, he called himself a "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/19/i-am-a-political-prisoner-palestinian-student-mahmoud-khalil-decries-us-immigration-arrest/" target="_blank">political prisoner</a>" and said the Trump administration was “targeting me as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent". Mr Khalil is one of several current and former students and academics in the US who have been detained or deported after speaking out against the Gaza war. In January Mr Trump signed an executive order that called for the revocation of visas of foreign students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses. News of the memo comes a day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/us-immigration-to-screen-visa-applicants-social-media-for-anti-semitic-content/" target="_blank">social media activity perceived as anti-Semitic</a>, as well as the "physical harassment of Jewish" people, would be grounds to deny applicants US visas and permanent residency. “There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathisers and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs."