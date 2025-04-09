Columbia University student demonstrators denouncing the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil in New York City last month. Reuters
Columbia University student demonstrators denouncing the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil in New York City last month. Reuters

News

US

US immigration to screen visa applicants' social media for 'anti-Semitic' content

Effective immediately, the measure concerns those applying for student visas and permanent residency

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

April 09, 2025