Why is Trump gutting the US Education Department?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday that would "minimise" the work and authority of the Department of Education, in a move that only partially delivers on a major campaign promise and long-time goal of many Republicans. The order would instruct Education Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/05/confirmed-trump-cabinet-pam-bondi/" target="_blank">Linda McMahon</a> to immediately begin taking steps to reduce the work of the agency and return much of authority over education to the states. "The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday. "As you know, the President directed Linda McMahon to greatly minimise the agency." She said that critical programmes that oversee student loans and grants programmes will be "protected". "But we don't need to be spending more than $3 trillion over the course of decades on a department that's clearly failing in its initial intention to educate our children," Ms Leavitt said. She blamed the department for "incredibly concerning" literacy rates and testing scores in maths and science. The move is part of a wider effort by Mr Trump to reduce the size and powers of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/14/thousands-fired-as-trump-and-musk-take-axe-to-us-government-offices/" target="_blank">federal government</a>, based on ideology held by many conservatives that a larger government limits civil liberties. Mr Trump is expected to sign the order at a celebratory White House event attended by dozens of supporters. Many Republicans have identified federal programmes such as Social Security, unemployment, disability, food stamps and federally funded health insurance as interventionist and wasteful. They accuse the Department of Education of promoting a progressive agenda in schools, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2021/11/10/what-is-critical-race-theory/" target="_blank">critical race theory</a> and “gender ideology”. Mr Trump, who took office on January 20, has already narrowed the powers and work of the Department of Education. Its workforce has been halved and he ended funding for many of its programmes. He also tasked Elon Musk, his billionaire adviser, with making major cuts to other government agencies, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/us-judge-bars-elon-musk-and-doge-from-further-efforts-to-shut-down-usaid/" target="_blank">US Agency for International Development</a> (USAID). But this is the first attempt to dismantle a cabinet-level agency. Public schools are already largely controlled by states and funded by taxes collected in each municipality. The federal government supplies 7 to 13 per cent of the funding, depending on the need of each district. The funds provide student loans, school meals, funding for disability programmes and support for homeless students. The department also oversees public universities. Critics say ending these programmes will disproportionately affect poorer students who are already at a disadvantage. “Without the Department of Education, there is no guarantee that our children will receive the public education they are entitled to,” the National Parents' Union wrote in a statement. “Eliminating this critical infrastructure weakens our nation, erodes opportunity, and makes it even harder for families to advocate for the resources and support their children need.” The Department of Education was created in 1979 in a bipartisan effort by Congress. Experts say only Congress has the authority to terminate it. Mr Trump's Republican Party currently has a majority in Congress but to pass such legislation in the legislature, he would need the support of several Democrats.