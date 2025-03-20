President Donald Trump's executive order would instruct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to start dismantling the agency. AP
President Donald Trump's executive order would instruct Education Secretary Linda McMahon to start dismantling the agency. AP

News

US

Why is Trump gutting the US Education Department?

US President is expected to sign order at a celebratory White House event

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

March 20, 2025