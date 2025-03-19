Trump has lengthy call with Zelenskyy after speaking to Putin

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss aligning Russian and Ukrainian “requests and needs”, as the US leader seeks to bring an end to the Ukraine war. In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he spoke to Mr Zelenskyy for about an hour, and that much of the discussion focused on the call Mr Trump had with Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-and-putin-agree-on-energy-and-infrastructure-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> on Tuesday. “We are very much on track,” Mr Trump said, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz would provide more details on the conversation shortly. Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank"> </a>Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/16/trump-and-putin-set-for-talks-on-ukraine-truce-this-week-says-us-envoy/" target="_blank">phone call</a> with Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank"> Putin</a> saw the leaders agree to seek an energy infrastructure ceasefire. But early on Wednesday Russia and Ukraine<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-and-putin-agree-on-energy-and-infrastructure-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank"> accused each other</a> of launching air attacks that led to fires and damaged infrastructure. Last week, Ukraine agreed to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">30-day truce</a> proposed by the US during negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah. The Trump administration now wants Russia to agree to sign the agreement.