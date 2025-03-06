US Air Force flies B-52 bomber over Middle East

The US military's Central Command said on Thursday that it flew a B-52 long-range bomber over the Middle East on a training mission this week, on the same day Washington <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/us-redesignates-houthis-as-foreign-terrorist-organisation/" target="_blank">redesignated Yemen’s Houth</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/30/yemens-houthis-preparing-for-long-battle-with-israel-and-us-even-if-current-war-ends-sources-say/" target="_blank">i</a> rebels as a terrorist organisation. The B-52H Stratofortress from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, western England, flew across Europe and into the Centcom area of responsibility on Tuesday for a mission that included aerial refuelling and training opportunities with partner nations, said the US military. Operations such as these are planned months in advance, but the mission coincided with the administration of US President Donald Trump redesignating the Iran-backed Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation. It also comes as the truce in Gaza between Hamas – whom the Houthis back – and Israel is under strain, and as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthis</a> continue to target US assets. The rebel group shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone this week. “We often project power into the region which could cause bad actors to think twice,” a US official told <i>The National.</i> Centcom did not say which partner nations were involved in Tuesday's mission, but released photographs showing Israeli fighters accompanying the bomber. Last month, B-52s arrived in Europe as part of a routine Bomber Task Force Europe deployment. The Stratofortress has a range of 14,000km and can reach altitudes of 15,200m. The bomber, which dates from the 1950s, has become a symbol of US military power. It has been significantly upgraded during its 70 years of service. Mr Trump first designated the Houthis as terrorist organisation at the end of his previous term in 2021. This was revoked by Joe Biden's administration over concerns it would affect delivery of aid to Yemen.