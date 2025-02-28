Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign landmark minerals deal

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a landmark economic agreement on Friday that will bind the two nations for years and intensify efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The two leaders are expected to sign the multibillion-dollar minerals deal at the White House and hold a joint press briefing afterwards. The pact would give the US the right to profit from Ukraine's rare-earth mineral deposits, but it omits explicit security guarantees that Kyiv had requested.

In many ways it exemplifies Mr Trump's approach to foreign policy and the war in Ukraine. The President campaigned on quickly ending the war in Ukraine, which began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and terminating US military aid to Kyiv.

Mr Trump says the US has grossly overspent tax dollars on a needless war abroad, and has promised to recuperate the funds disbursed under his predecessor Joe Biden. He has touted the minerals agreement as payback for wartime aid, though it is not clear how money from mining Ukrainian minerals would end up back in US taxpayers' pockets.

Mr Zelenskyy had originally rebuffed the deal, which initially demanded Ukraine forfeit $500 billion in minerals revenue to the US. Mr Trump has refrained from committing to security guarantees, which were a focal point for Kyiv. The new version of the deal is vague and does not include the $500 billion figure

The Ukrainian leader's visit follows a pivotal week for the future of the war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House on Tuesday, followed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

The leaders' visits reflect mounting concern in much of Europe over Mr Trump's approach to ending the war quickly, even if it means surrendering territory to Russia.

Mr Trump falsely claims the US has outspent on Ukraine compared to Europe. During their visits, Mr Starmer said the UK is “all in” on supporting Ukraine and defence funding and Mr Macron promised “unwavering” assistance.

After what appeared to be a rift with Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Trump on Thursday softened in his rhetoric about the Ukrainian leader. He distanced himself from a previous comment in which he called Mr Zelenskyy a dictator, and said he has “a lot of respect” for him.

The Trump administration has held talks in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which excluded Ukrainian and European leaders, aimed at ending the war. A senior administration official said the talks in Saudi Arabia were “the start of a negotiation process” and that future discussions would include Ukrainians and European partners.

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

The biog Name: Shamsa Hassan Safar Nationality: Emirati Education: Degree in emergency medical services at Higher Colleges of Technology Favourite book: Between two hearts- Arabic novels Favourite music: Mohammed Abdu and modern Arabic songs Favourite way to spend time off: Family visits and spending time with friends

Scorline Iraq 1-0 UAE Iraq Hussein 28’

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

Laura Shapiro

Fourth Estate

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

MATCH INFO Barcelona 5 (Lenglet 2', Vidal 29', Messi 34', 75', Suarez 77') Valladolid 1 (Kiko 15')

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

Emirates exiles Will Wilson is not the first player to have attained high-class representative honours after first learning to play rugby on the playing fields of UAE. Jonny Macdonald

Abu Dhabi-born and raised, the current Jebel Ali Dragons assistant coach was selected to play for Scotland at the Hong Kong Sevens in 2011. Jordan Onojaife

Having started rugby by chance when the Jumeirah College team were short of players, he later won the World Under 20 Championship with England. Devante Onojaife

Followed older brother Jordan into England age-group rugby, as well as the pro game at Northampton Saints, but recently switched allegiance to Scotland.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding