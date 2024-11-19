Illinois woman suspected of attacking man in 'Palestine' shirt charged with hate crimes

An Illinois woman has been charged with hate crimes and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking a man wearing a sweatshirt sporting the word “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestine</a>”. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, has been charged with hate crimes as her alleged attack was based on the man's nationality or ethnicity. Ms Szustakiewicz allegedly confronted the man and a woman he said was his pregnant wife at a Panera Bread restaurant in Downers Grove, west of Chicago, at the weekend after she had noticed the man's sweatshirt. In a video circulated on social media, Ms Szustakiewicz can apparently be seen slapping a man and the person holding the phone camera, whom he identifies as his wife. Authorities said Ms Szustakiewicz was attempting to knock the phone out of the woman's hand after she started filming the altercation. Officers took her into custody the following day without incident and in conditions of pretrial release, she cannot go to Panera Bread or have any contact with the alleged victims, news outlet WGN9 reported. “Every member of society, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic, deserves to be treated with respect and civility,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “This type of behaviour and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilised society and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges in such cases. Downers Grove is about 30km west of Chicago, where six-year-old Palestinian-American boy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/10/16/plainfield-stabbing-illinois-muslim-boy/" target="_blank">Wadea Al Fayoume</a> was killed and his mother severely injured by their landlord in October last year. Police said the man attacked the family because they are Muslim and also in response to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a>.