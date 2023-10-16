Illinois man charged with hate crime in fatal stabbing of Palestinian boy

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

An Illinois man has been charged with hate crimes for stabbing to death a six-year-old Muslim boy and wounding his mother in an attack that targeted them for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife with an 18-centimetre serrated blade, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

The 32-year-old woman had multiple stab wounds and is expected to survive the attack on Saturday in Plainfield Township, about 64 kilometres south-west of Chicago.

The victims' family identified the boy as Wadea Al Fayoume and his mother, Hanaan Shahin.

US President Joe Biden said the boy's family were Palestinian Muslims who "came to America seeking what we all seek - a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace".

"This horrific act of hate has no place in America," Mr Biden said.

Joseph Czuba, 71, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The suspect is currently in jail awaiting his initial court appearance, the office added.

Although the suspect did not make any statements to detectives, as is his constitutional right, police said they determined the charges through interviews and evidence.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the suspect sitting on the ground outside the home with a cut to his forehead. The victims were in a bedroom.

State Rep Abdelnasser Rashid, D-21st District, embraces Oday Al Fayoume, father of Wadea Al Fayoume, at the Muslim Community Centre on Chicago's Northwest Side. Jim Vondruska / Chicago Sun-Times via AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference to stay vigilant "in this heightened environment".

"There's no question we're seeing an increase in reported threats, and we've got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own," Mr Wray told the conference in San Diego on Saturday.