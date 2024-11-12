A Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale was diverted to the Dominican Republic on Monday. AFP
A Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale was diverted to the Dominican Republic on Monday. AFP

News

US

Haiti gangs shoot US passenger planes

Country's main airport remains closed a day after gangs shot at JetBlue and Spirit planes

The National

November 12, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC