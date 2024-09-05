Blinken lands in Haiti as country struggles with gang violence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Haiti's Port-au-Prince on Thursday in a show of support for a multinational policing mission that is struggling to combat violent gangs, which have taken over much of the nation.

Mr Blinken’s first trip to Haiti as Secretary of State comes as the transitional council led by interim Prime Minister Garry Conille extended a state of emergency as violence continues to rage.

Mr Blinken is expected to meet Mr Conille, as well as members of the internationally backed police force, led by Kenya.

The force is understaffed and underfunded despite Washington providing more than $300 million.

“That support has already been delivered,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that $200 million of it was in-kind support from the Department of Defence.

“And then of the remaining $109 million, which is State Department funding for things like radios, night-vision goggles, police gear, a very large tranche of that – tens of millions of dollars – has already been deployed, has arrived in Haiti, and more will continue to deploy over the course of the coming weeks and months.”

About 400 Kenyan police officers have been in Haiti since June, but the international force is expected to grow to 2,500 – a relatively small number in a place where gangs control 80 per cent of the capital.

Haiti was overrun by gang violence in July 2021, when a group of foreign mercenaries stormed the home of Jovenel Moise, the prime minister at the time, and assassinated him. It remains unknown who planned and ordered the attack.

Mr Blinken is expected to also travel to neighbouring Dominican Republic, where he will meet President Luis Abinader.

