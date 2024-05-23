Biden hosts Ruto as Kenya expected to be named 'major non-Nato ally'

US President Joe Biden welcomed his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto to the White House on Thursday for the first state visit by an African leader in 15 years, with talks set to include debt relief and the conflicts in Sudan, Haiti and Ukraine.

During the three-day visit, the Biden administration is set to designate the East African nation as a major non-Nato ally “as part of this move towards elevating and really acknowledging that Kenya is already a global partner of ours”, a senior US official told journalists on Wednesday.

“This is also big because it's the first major non-Nato ally for us in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the official added.

Read more UAE sends 200 tonnes of aid to flood victims in Kenya

The move comes as Nairobi prepares to send a police force to Haiti as part of a UN-led effort to quell gang violence and insecurity there.

The Biden administration has lauded the move, which will see about 1,000 Kenyan police officers deployed to the Caribbean country.

“Kenya raised its hand when not a lot of other actors did to bring security and stability to Haiti, so we welcome that,” the US official said.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to supply Kenya with $300 million towards that effort.

Mr Biden and Mr Ruto will hold an official meeting on Thursday at the White House followed by a joint news conference.

"We will be discussing a range of issues on peace and security in our region, recognising the heavy lifting Kenya is doing in supporting peace and security efforts in the Horn of Africa [and] in the Great Lakes region," Mr Ruto said in remarks before the meeting.

Other items on the agenda include ways to partner on trade and investment, technology, climate and clean energy, and health, the White House said.

The state dinner, which will also be attended by first ladies Jill Biden and Rachel Ruto, will take place in the evening.

The visit, which marks the 60th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the two countries, comes as Nairobi has been grappling with repaying a series of high-interest loans to China.

The Biden administration, keen to counter China's rising influence in Africa, will use the visit to announce the launch of the Nairobi-Washington Vision, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The initiative aims to convince African states that the US is a better economic partner than China.

But the state visit, taking place amid Mr Biden's re-election campaign, has further highlighted the intense partisanship in Washington.

On Wednesday, Mr Ruto met members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, an ally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

But Mr Johnson rejected requests by Democrats to extend an invitation to Mr Ruto to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress.