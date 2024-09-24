Either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will take office in the White House. Reuters / AP
Either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will take office in the White House. Reuters / AP

News

US

US voters divided on Israel-Gaza policy only weeks from election, poll finds

In swing states, a slim majority has more trust in Donald Trump on foreign policy

Ellie Sennett
Ellie Sennett
Washington

September 24, 2024