Foreign policy on centre stage at Republican National Convention

US Senator <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/06/20/us-senators-move-to-designate-russia-state-terrorism-sponsor-after-north-korea-pact/" target="_blank">Lindsey Graham</a> believes that if re-elected, former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> will “put military force on the table” to try to deter Iran’s destabilising action in the Middle East. The senior senator from South Carolina said Mr Trump would “reset relations with Iran”, a move he believes would ultimately help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/15/protests-intensify-in-israel-as-desperation-mounts-for-hostage-deal/" target="_blank">Israel</a> as it continues its war in Gaza. About 38,800 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, which killed about 1,200 people and saw more than 240 kidnapped. “The biggest problem we have right now is an out-of-control Iran,” Mr Graham told <i>The National </i>on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. “He's going to put them in a box. He's going to go back to maximum pressure.” Mr Graham was speaking at an event on national security and foreign policy, held at the Red Rock Saloon in downtown Milwaukee. The venue briefly became the centre of Republican foreign policy strategy discussion as Mr Graham and fellow senators Joni Ernst and Bill Hagerty outlined how they expected Mr Trump to address myriad challenges confronting the world in 2024, including the Israel-Gaza war and the threat of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran</a>, China and Russia. With a bucking bronco in the corner, the music venue was a strange place for the senators to speak on the need to increase support for Israel, how to deal with Russian aggression and China's relations with Taiwan. Mr Graham told the crowd, which included several high-profile ambassadors to the US, including Michael Herzog from Israel and Ukraine’s Oksana Markarova, that Mr Trump “will re-establish American dominance” on the world stage, a move he believes will help create a deterrence effect on US adversaries. Mr Herzog appeared pleased with what Mr Graham and the other Republican senators had to say about Israel and its war efforts. “I think we all agree that as far as Israel is concerned, the most important thing is to announce the tariffs, vis-a-vis Iran, and we should stand together Israel and the United States and push back against Iran,” Mr Herzog told <i>The National.</i> “I'm glad that what we heard here today is in line with this thinking.” Vice presidential candidate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/16/jd-vance-trump-running-mate-ohio/" target="_blank">JD Vance</a> was due to give a speech later on Wednesday, his first since Mr Trump picked him to be his running mate. Mr Vance, 39, served in the Marine Corps and is a veteran of the Iraq war. He has been an outspoken critic of Washington’s approach to the Middle East and an ardent supporter of Israel.