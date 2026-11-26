King Abdullah II of Jordan was assured of Britain’s “full support” in the continuing Middle East conflict by Prime Minister Andy Burnham as the two leaders met in London on Thursday.

Mr Burnham welcomed King Abdullah to No 10 Downing Street, highlighting the “historic and long-standing ties” between the two countries. The king was wearing the regimental tie of the Light Dragoons, a British regiment in which he served.

The Prime Minister said Britain stood “four-square” behind a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, and acknowledged that the situation remained “very difficult” for Jordan.

“With the winter approaching, I know you will share our concerns about aid into Gaza, and I hope we can talk about that today,” Mr Burnham said.

King Abdullah congratulated him on becoming prime minister and praised Britain's current stance in the region, which has included the recent announcement of sanctions on business linked to settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“Britain’s very strong position, historically in the Middle East, I think, comes at a time where we desperately need your voice and support for many of these issues,” the king said.

King Abdullah of Jordan and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham inside No 10 Downing Street. Bloomberg Show caption: King Abdullah of Jordan and British Prime Minister Andy Burn…

He commended the government's backing for a two-state solution and efforts to secure humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. Jordan faces continuing repercussions from the regional conflict.

“This is a long, deep, historical relationship between us and our countries on so many different levels, and this is an opportunity for us just to continue to strengthen those regions,” King Abdullah added.

The visit was also an opportunity to reinforce long-standing defence and security co-operation. Many Jordanians have graduated from Britain's renowned Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, including the king in 1981.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, who accompanied his father into No 10, had earlier been on a parallel diplomatic mission in Ireland, meeting Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Catherine Connolly in Dublin.

The Crown Prince emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties as well as highlighting common ground between the two countries over the Palestinian cause. He also warned that illegal Israeli settlements and moves towards annexation in the West Bank threatened regional stability.