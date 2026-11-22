Economic warfare in the Strait of Hormuz has jolted European powers into reassessing their trade networks, revitalising ties with Arab countries that could help lessen the continent’s vulnerabilities.

The scramble for back-up routes has strengthened the strategic position of Jordan, which maintains solid relations with the West and is one of the most stable Arab countries.

An EU-Jordan investment conference, convened on Thursday on the Dead Sea shore after being postponed because of the Iran war, was packed with European officials, private sector executives, Western asset managers and representatives of international lenders.

The discussions offered a rare glimpse into their thinking on Jordan. While everyone agreed on supporting the kingdom's stability and its possible role in proposed alternatives to the Strait, any economic transformation is likely to be gradual.

It would depend on continuing painstaking reforms agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and even wider social and political changes, the discussions revealed. The economy has been stagnant for the last 15 years, with growth of 2.7 per cent in 2025, similar to 2024.

"Stability is not enough," said Annika Eriksgard, Deputy Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs at the European Commission.

Ms Eriksgard pointed to a 2022 Jordanian government plan to activate the economy and create one million jobs by 2033. Such an undertaking requires a significant build-up in the country’s capacity to develop skills and an expansion of “diversity, human rights, and respect for the law”, in addition to the state's reform commitments.

Unemployment was 21 per cent in 2025, a rate unchanged from the year before, according to the fund. Public debt is among the highest in the world relative to gross domestic product, although Jordanian officials say it is under control.

Politically, the authorities have intensified efforts to curb political opposition since the Gaza warand last year banned the Muslim Brotherhood, accusing some of its members of involvement in a terrorist plot.

The 2022 plan identifies losses in state-owned enterprises, particularly in the water and electricity sectors, tax evasion, and bureaucratic costs as factors affecting the macroeconomy. The following year, the authorities sharply raised electricity prices and cut municipal water subsidies in a drive to cut losses.

Regional plans drawn after the Iran war envisage a main role for Jordan. However, the killing of nine Christians last month in a rural area followed by the fatal stabbing of a policeman in Amman has undermined official assertions of Jordan as a bulwark against militancy. The authorities deemed both incidents terrorist attacks.

In April, Turkey, Jordan and Syria agreed to develop a north-south route, with a modernised motorway system that will eventually be linked to the Saudi railway network. Riyadh announced that a feasibility study for the railway section was due to be completed by the end of the year.

With the US encouraging countries in the region to find alternative routes, Jordan and Iraq discussed in July reviving dormant plans for an oil pipeline linking Basra and the kingdom's only port, Aqaba.

A source familiar with the talks said that the project, from Jordan's point of view, cannot advance before Iraq "moves on it". The source said that plans to provide Syria with electricity from Jordan were awaiting "repairs on the Syrian side".

The kingdom is already part of the proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), composed of maritime and rail links from India to the EU, passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. IMEC was announced in 2023 at a G20 meeting in New Delhi. European officials and representatives of international institutions said the idea remains viable.

However, countries across the Middle East are looking to attract asset funds and other investors to invest in ports and roads, data centres, solar power, energy storage centres, and digital infrastructure.

These sectors were the focus of $15 billion in projects presented by Jordanian authorities at the forum. Many are marketed as "private-public partnerships", which typically involve concessions after which operators give up possession of the assets. However, investors and donors signalled that public management needed improvement.

On Wednesday, Jordan and Germany signed an Energy Partnership Action Plan to upgrade the kingdom's power grid, protect energy infrastructure, improve sector management, and activate cross-border electricity connections.

German State Secretary Thomas Steffen, who signed the agreement on behalf of his country, said Jordan's commitment to reforms could be a “model” for some EU countries. Germany is the second-largest single donor to Jordan after the US.

While reforms have bolstered macro-financial stability in the kingdom, competition for international infrastructure capital across the region has been “intense”, said Joud Abdel Majeid, Senior Managing Director at American asset management giant BlackRock.

The Jordanian dinar, which is pegged to the dollar, has been stable for decades. The currency has been bolstered by steady remittances, European and American cash injections into the budget, and funding from Western and international financial institutions for fiscal reform.

Potential investors would still prefer “risk-sharing” before committing to the country, Ms Abdel Majeid said, hinting at the need for continued guarantees by international financial institutions.

The kingdom has a defence pact with Washington and security co-ordination with Europe. It is only one of two Arab countries with a peace treaty with Israel. And unlike other countries in the region, it has not become a source of refugees to Europe since the 2010–11 Arab uprising in several countries.

Shortly before Thursday's forum, Jordan obtained mostly Western funding for a $6.7 billion desalination project in Aqaba, as well as related infrastructure. The US, the EU and the World Bank also provided risk guarantees.

The Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project could become one of the largest infrastructure developments in the kingdom since the US financed the East Ghor Canal in the 1950s.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the project as "transformational" and predicted that it will "provide thousands of new jobs, new contracts, and better opportunities for local businesses".

Projects on this scale have been few, and an underlying message from the forum was that although Jordan has become more attractive, it cannot count on foreign investment to turn around the economy.