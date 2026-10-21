Sultan's state visit: King Charles praises Oman's 'noble efforts' to keep Strait of Hormuz open

Britain's King Charles III praised Oman’s “noble efforts” to keep the Strait of Hormuz open in a speech at a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Speaking at times in Arabic, the king told Sultan Haitham he recognised “Oman’s enduring commitment as a trusted interlocutor to all parties” at a time when conflict has returned “so painfully to the region”.

At the end of the first day of Sultan Haitham's state visit to Britain, he thanked Oman for its “noble efforts in trying to keep open one of the world's most important shipping routes”, saying it had been of “great service to the whole international community, and particularly to the most vulnerable of those affected”.

The king added: “Oman’s role across the Gulf and her ‘constructive neutrality’ … matters far beyond Hormuz, and is worthy of our utmost respect.”

He described Oman as “one of Britain’s oldest allies” and “closest friends”, saying he was especially delighted that his son Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sultan Haitham's son the Crown Prince, Theyazin bin Haitham, had worked together as joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia expedition across Oman. It retraced the 1928 coastal route of British explorer Bertram Thomas last year.

“There can be fewer happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next,” he said.

The king, who has been taking Arabic lessons, quoted poetry and praised Oman’s “breathtaking landscape” which he has seen on many visits.

The state banquet, for 160 guests, was the culmination of the first day of the sultan’s three-day state visit to the UK. It began with a horse-drawn procession to Windsor Castle, where he spent time with the UK royals. Sultan Haitham presented the king with the Order of Al Said, which the king later wore to the banquet.

Trade talk

Across London at the Guildhall, business leaders discussed opportunities following the UK-GCC trade agreement signed earlier this year. A “major mandate” of Sultan Haitham’s visit is to facilitate investment between the UK and Oman, Haitham Al Salmi, chief executive of Muscat Stock Exchange, told The National.

Oman's Sultan Haitham and Britain's King Charles walk in a procession to the state banquet. Reuters Show caption: Oman's Sultan Haitham and Britain's King Charles walk in a p…

Omani and British officials are due to sign a series of deals on Wednesday as Sultan Haitham meets Prime Minister Andy Burnham, including participation in a $1 billion data centre in Salalah. Mr Burnham attended the banquet last night, his first as prime minister, and was seated next to Jokha Alharthi, the Man Booker prize-winning writer, and General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office.

The UK and Oman will commit to closer co-operation across security, defence and trade “as the countries take their centuries old partnership to a new level”, a Downing Street statement said.

Boosting the UK-Oman Sovereign Investment Partnership means increased investment across a number of key sectors, including in renewable energy, technology, critical minerals, space, health care and financial services.

The UK Export Finance credit agency will increase its financing capacity up to £7 billion for British exports to Oman.

While Oman has emerged as a key mediator with Iran in the Gulf and the Houthis in the Red Sea, it is also fast-tracking reforms to supercharge investments and build hubs and free zones.

The two countries are also expected to sign an agreement to secure maritime co-operation through strengthened information-sharing with the Omani Maritime Security Centre.

Previous slide Next slide Sultan Haitham of Oman, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at The Royal Dias in Windsor, during the Sultan's state visit. AFP Show caption: Sultan Haitham of Oman, Britain's King Charles III and Queen…

Sultan Haitham and King Charles inspect the guard of honour at Windsor Castle. Reuters Show caption: Sultan Haitham and King Charles inspect the guard of honour …

A carriage awaits. Sultan Haitham is at the start of a three-day state visit, the first by an Omani head of state to the UK in 44 years. Reuters Show caption: A carriage awaits. Sultan Haitham is at the start of a three…

The Household Cavalry's Life Guards ride through Windsor. AFP Show caption: The Household Cavalry's Life Guards ride through Windsor. AF…

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the reception in Windsor. Reuters Show caption: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the reception in Winds…

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Sultan Haitham at the Sultan's residence in London. AFP Show caption: Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Sultan Haitham at…

Prince William and Sultan Haitham leave the Sultan's residence in London. AFP Show caption: Prince William and Sultan Haitham leave the Sultan's residen…

Sultan Haitham, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a state banquet at Windsor Castle. Getty Images Show caption: Sultan Haitham, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a …

King Charles and Sultan Haitham share a joke. Getty Images Show caption: King Charles and Sultan Haitham share a joke. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales with Omani Minister of the Diwan Khalid Al Busaidi during the state banquet. AFP Show caption: The Princess of Wales with Omani Minister of the Diwan Khali…

King Charles and Sultan Haitham are followed by Queen Camilla, Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham and Prince William as they walk into the state banquet. AFP Show caption: King Charles and Sultan Haitham are followed by Queen Camill…





















The UK will announce the return of the Chevening Educational Scholarship Programme to Oman, offering access to British education institutions.

Wednesday will see Sultan Haitham's third visit in three years to the Prime Minister’s residence in Downing Street. The two countries’ foreign, defence and trade ministers will also hold a separate meeting.

Sultan Haitham was the first overseas leader to meet former prime minister Keir Starmer after the general election in 2024 and also met him just days before Mr Starmer stood down from the role.

The sultan has already found common ground with Mr Burnham, who succeeded Mr Starmer in July. This is largely over Oman’s plans for a growth hub at Al Batinah. It was inspired by a similar project established by Mr Burnham when he was Mayor of Manchester, and the pair spoke about it in July during their first phone call.

“The UK and Oman have built a friendship which generates real benefits for people at home, and I look forward to shaping the next chapter of our relationship,” Mr Burnham said before the meeting on Wednesday.

“Economic growth, security, defence, education: these are just some of the priorities we share as we plot a course through an increasingly complex world.

“Working together, we are leading with our values and creating opportunities for people in both our countries.”