News

UK

  • Sultan Haitham of Oman, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at The Royal Dias in Windsor, during the Sultan's state visit. AFP
    Sultan Haitham of Oman, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at The Royal Dias in Windsor, during the Sultan's state visit. AFP
  • Sultan Haitham and King Charles inspect the guard of honour at Windsor Castle. Reuters
    Sultan Haitham and King Charles inspect the guard of honour at Windsor Castle. Reuters
  • A carriage awaits. Sultan Haitham is at the start of a three-day state visit, the first by an Omani head of state to the UK in 44 years. Reuters
    A carriage awaits. Sultan Haitham is at the start of a three-day state visit, the first by an Omani head of state to the UK in 44 years. Reuters
  • The Household Cavalry's Life Guards ride through Windsor. AFP
    The Household Cavalry's Life Guards ride through Windsor. AFP
  • Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the reception in Windsor. Reuters
    Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the reception in Windsor. Reuters
  • Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Sultan Haitham at the Sultan's residence in London. AFP
    Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Sultan Haitham at the Sultan's residence in London. AFP
  • Prince William and Sultan Haitham leave the Sultan's residence in London. AFP
    Prince William and Sultan Haitham leave the Sultan's residence in London. AFP
  • Police officers stand guard at Windsor Castle. EPA
    Police officers stand guard at Windsor Castle. EPA

Sultan of Oman welcomed by King Charles at UK state visit

Royal salute fired at Home Park in Windsor before carriage procession

Paul Carey
Paul Carey
London

October 20, 2026

King Charles III has welcomed Sultan Haitham of Oman to Windsor, on the outskirts of London, at the start of a three-day state visit, the first by an Omani head of state in 44 years.

Sultan Haitham was escorted from his London residence to Windsor by Prince William, the Prince of Wales, where the Omani ruler was given a ceremonial welcome, including a royal salute fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The Omani and British national anthems were also played. A royal salute was also fired at the Tower of London.

He then joined the king in the Irish State Coach for a horse-drawn carriage procession in the rain through the town to Windsor Castle, with the route lined by the armed forces. Queen Camilla was joined in the Scottish State Coach by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Shihab bin Tariq.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were joined in the Australian State Coach by Theyazin bin Haitham, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Loay bin Ghalib, Secretary General of the Diwan of the Royal Court. Other ministers made up the rest of the procession.

On arrival at the castle, the sultan, accompanied by the king, inspected the guard of honour, declining to use umbrellas.

A delegation of Omani representatives await the arrival of Oman's Sultan Haitham in Windsor. AFP
A delegation of Omani representatives await the arrival of Oman's Sultan Haitham in Windsor. AFP

The last time an Omani ruler paid a state visit to the UK was in 1982, when Sultan Qaboos visited Queen Elizabeth II.

Sultan Haitham will spend the day with the king and queen. The Omani ruler is due to view a special exhibition of items relating to Oman from the Royal Collection, before attending a banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Downing Street on Wednesday.

Oman's Sultan Haitham with Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London before the trip to Windsor. AFP
Oman's Sultan Haitham with Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London before the trip to Windsor. AFP

The pair spoke in July, shortly after Mr Burnham became Prime Minister, when they discussed efforts to free up navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier that month, Sultan Haimath also met Keir Starmer, Britain's leader at the time, in Downing Street.

Sultan Haitham is to attend a banquet in the City of London on Wednesday evening and will visit the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London on Thursday to see how the former Olympic site has become an economic centre.

Major General (Retired) Richard Stanford, Chairman of the British Omani Society, who served extensively in Oman, said the relationship between the two countries goes back hundreds of years. He described the relationship as “unique, special and founded on mutual respect”.

He said the state visit was an “embodiment” of how important the relationship is between the countries and the two royal families. He said that as maritime nations which brings a “certain attitude to Gulf and global politics” based on centuries of connection, trade and diplomacy.

Updated: October 20, 2026, 12:09 PM
OmanUKThe UK royal family