Oman builds up for Sultan's state visit with London real estate pop-up

While living in the UK, former Omani footballer Ali Al Habsi celebrated Oman’s national day by handing out sweets on the main high street in Reading and speaking to residents about his country’s late Sultan Al Qaboos.

Today, the former English Premier League player has fond memories of his 14 years in Manchester and Reading. His best spell was with Wigan Athletic, where he became first-choice goalkeeper and earned a reputation for reliable shot-stopping and penalty saves.

He tells The National that the UK's deep historical connections to Oman, and the pluralism found in British cities, are what made him feel at home.

“This historical relationship between Oman and the UK helped me a lot to adapt and to coexist,” he said, at the launch of an Omani pop-up promoting real estate and life in the country.

“I consider the UK to be one of the most favourable places in the world for coexisting quickly thanks to the cultures and religions present here, and their approach to dealing with these things.”

King Charles III met the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle last year. Getty Images Show caption: King Charles III met the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle la…

This relationship is set to be marked by a state visit from Sultan Haitham in October. He will again meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla, after doing so on a private visit to the UK last year. But it will be the first Omani state visit to Britain since Sultan Al Qaboos visited Queen Elizabeth II in 1982.

Sultan Haitham on Downing Street in London earlier this year. Getty Images Show caption: Sultan Haitham on Downing Street in London earlier this year…

Oman has long maintained close defence and security links with Britain, while also retaining diplomatic channels with countries on opposing sides of Middle East conflicts.

The UK government says the bilateral relationship covers trade, education, culture, defence and diplomacy. Britain has also invested in military infrastructure at Oman’s Duqm port, supporting Royal Navy operations in the Gulf and wider Indian Ocean.

During his visit to London this year, Sultan Haitham also met Keir Starmer, prime minister at the time, and the two countries agreed to deepen co-operation in defence, energy and technology.

The Oman Rose or 'Harcarmine', named after Sultan Haitham, at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023. Oman News Agency Show caption: The Oman Rose or 'Harcarmine', named after Sultan Haitham, a…

The Omani embassy in London is gearing up for the event with a season promoting life in Oman and real estate. Their flagship project is the opening of the Future Store pop-up on Oxford Street, showcasing real estate projects in Oman.

Omani Minister for Housing and Urban Planning, Dr Khalfan Al Shueili, was in London to mark the exhibition’s opening on Thursday. He told The National the upcoming state visit was a “big opportunity for moving forward” the UK and Oman’s relationship.

“It not only embodies the strong relationship over a long era in the past, but is also a big opportunity for moving forward in the future and to bring people closer together,” he said.

He added that the exhibition – the first of its kind sponsored by the Omani government in Europe – hopes to give people confidence in investing in Oman despite the risks inherent in the war so close in the Strait of Hormuz. “Oman unlocks much potential that is attractive for people in London. Oman has a very tolerant people, welcoming,” he said.

“Some of the most important pillars are stability, safety, security. Not only in terms of people's own safety, but safety of their investments.”

Omanis living in the UK say it is the first time they see such a major real estate campaign for freehold properties. Whereas expatriates in Oman typically live in self-contained communities, they are now invited to own properties in planned cities.

Among their biggest projects is in the Sultan Haitham City, a smart city development west of Muscat. The Duqm port and special economic zone – which has emerged as a vital logistics hub due to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz – is also seeking investment for a residential city along its coastline.

Mr Al Shueili stresses that British consultants and architectural firms, including Zaha Hadid and Bjark Ingels Group, are behind many of the masterplans.

Ali Al Habsi Show caption: Ali Al Habsi

Fresh start

Sultan Haitham will be hosted by the King and Queen at a sparkling state banquet at Windsor Castle as well as Downing Street and the City of London's Guildhall. For Al Habsi, the royal visit links both his worlds nearly a decade after his Premier League career ended with a transfer to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Back home he remains a national icon, having captained and served Oman for many years, and he is seen as a role model who opened doors for other Arab footballers abroad.

Former UK prime minister Keir Starmer met Sultan Haitham in Downing Street last year. Getty Images Show caption: Former UK prime minister Keir Starmer met Sultan Haitham in …

Sir Alan Duncan, a former Conservative minister for international development who also wrote about his friendship with the late Sultan Al Qaboos, says the upcoming visit represents “continuity” in Omani relations with the UK.

“It illustrates that whereas in the past there was a very close friendship between HM Elizabeth and Sultan Al Qaboos, now I think there’s a very good friendship between HM the King and HM Sultan Haitham. This is continuity, it’s a very big statement and it is fantastic news,” he told The National.