​Britain ⁠on ⁠Tuesday ​sanctioned the Houthi rebels over the escalation of the conflict with Yemen, including for attacks on international shipping and missile and drone attacks in the region.

It also announced sanctions on four ⁠senior figures linked ⁠to the ​Houthi ⁠authorities, accusing ‌them ​of involvement in torture, rape and other ​serious abuses ‌against ⁠detainees ​held ​by ‌the ⁠movement.

The UK government said the Houthis were deliberately attempting to undermine stability in the Middle East.

It said the “reckless behaviour” of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait had continued to disrupt global supply chains and put added pressure on the cost of living for British families.

The designations also target "those who have been involved in serious human rights abuses, including the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of prisoners in Yemen, which the UK condemns in all forms".

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting the UK’s partners and innocent civilians was “unacceptable and they must be held to account”.

He said: “This government has today taken steps to do just that. We will not stand by whilst groups like the Houthis take action that drives up the cost of living for the British people while deliberately attempting to undermine the stability of the Middle East.

“Today’s measures send a clear message to the Houthis - we will always act in support of British values and interests.”