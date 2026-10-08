Jordanian princess 'discovered jewellery had been stolen when it appeared at UK auction'

A Jordanian princess discovered a custom-made sapphire and diamond ring had been stolen from her London home by her housekeeper when it appeared at auction, a court has been told.

Maria Virgelina Taborda Henao, 71, is accused of stealing items of jewellery from her former employer, Princess Firyal.

Princess Firyal was married to Prince Muhammad bin Talal, the younger brother of King Hussein of Jordan, from 1964 to 1978. She is a humanitarian and philanthropist and became a Unesco Goodwill Ambassador in 1992.

The princess, 81, told London's Southwark Crown Court that she had received a phone call in November 2020 from a partner at high-end jeweller JAR, who told her that two items of jewellery were being sold at an auction in Kent, south-east England.

The Jordanian royal had left London in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic, but Ms Taborda Henao remained to look after the Belgravia house, the court was told.

She had been the princess's housekeeper for 11 years before the alleged thefts and was the only person who had permission to access the princess's belongings in her absence.

The princess realised that a “unique” JAR sapphire and diamond ring, which had been made for her, was being sold by Canterbury Auction Galleries, the prosecution said.

Prosecutor Oliver Wellings said the princess thought she had lost her wedding ring and would never have given away such an important personal item.

She then obtained copies of the auction house catalogue and set about proving she was the true owner.

Maria Virgelina Taborda Henao was Princess Firyal's housekeeper for 11 years. Getty Images Show caption: Maria Virgelina Taborda Henao was Princess Firyal's housekee…

After seeing more of her jewellery for sale, along with items that had already been sold by the auction house, Princess Firyal phoned the police. Officers then arrested Ms Taborda Henao and searched her house.

They found a wedding ring in a coat, a jewelled metal necklace in a kitchen cupboard, and an envelope containing earrings belonging to the princess, the court heard. Ms Taborda Henao denies taking the items.

Some of the items allegedly stolen were sold at auctions by the defendant's nephew, Julian Ramirez, who acted as a “key conduit” for their sale, said Mr Wellings.

The court heard that Mr Ramirez first attended Canterbury Auction Galleries in March 2019 for a valuation day. He allegedly visited the auction house again in 2020, when items he had brought were listed for auction.

Mr Ramirez had been arrested at an address in Rochester, Kent, on the same day as his aunt and was later released on bail. The court heard he was believed to have flown to Colombia in October 2023 and had not returned. The case continues.