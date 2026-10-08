London phone theft crackdown leads to 700 arrests

Police have arrested hundreds of people in their biggest operation against mobile phone theft in London, as figures show the number stolen is at a four-year low.

Met Police officers chased suspects at high speed to reunite victims with their phones and searched second-hand phone shops suspected of handling stolen devices.

The force says it has arrested more than 700 people as part of Operation Reckoning and has seized hundreds of mobile phones suspected of being stolen in one month.

In recent years, London has been plagued by mobile phone thefts, harming its image at home and abroad as a safe place to visit and work.

The Met has faced criticism for its apparent inability to find stolen phones, even when tracking apps directed officers to their location.

In response, the force began dedicating resources to tackle the problem, including the use of specially adapted motorcycles and drones.

Police surround a phone thief on a London street. Metropolitan Police Show caption: Police surround a phone thief on a London street. Metropolit…

Major successes include breaking up a gang responsible for trafficking up to 40,000 stolen iPhones from the UK to China in 2024 and 2025.

Officers say the haul accounted for about 40 per cent of all phones stolen in London during that period.

New data released today by the Met shows phone theft and robbery offences have fallen to their lowest August level since 2022. In August, 3,963 offences were recorded across London compared with 3,311 offences in August 2022.

Commander Andy Featherstone, the Met’s lead for tackling phone theft, said figures were a reflection of the “Met’s relentless campaign to crack down on these criminals”.

“This was our biggest operation yet, with officers targeting every stage of the organised criminal chain, including street thieves, handlers and exporters," he said.

“Our message to these criminals is clear: London is becoming a much harder place to steal phones. The risks are increasing, the opportunities are shrinking, and we are coming after you.”

The Met has released CCTV and body-cam footage that captured the moment a suspected phone thief who had fled on an e-bike jumped into a pond, discarding several phones in an effort to avoid arrest.

Officers chased him on high-powered Sur-Ron e-bikes and waded into the park to fish out six phones wrapped in foil, a tactic used by thieves to block signals and hinder tracking. He was arrested moments later.

The operation, which took place in September, also included arrests on suspicion of robbery and handling stolen goods. Officers also seized drugs, knives, firearms, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, and more than 110 illegal e-bikes.

The Met says the arrests underline how organised criminals involved in phone theft are often linked to wider offending, including drug supply.

Officers also visited 220 second-hand phone shops across London to gather intelligence and build positive relationships with legitimate businesses.

Stolen mobile phones seized by the police at Heathrow Airport. Metropolitan Police Show caption: Stolen mobile phones seized by the police at Heathrow Airpor…

Shared intelligence

The results come as the Met and Apple continue to share intelligence on stolen devices, helping officers to track phones in the UK and abroad.

Early data also indicates that as security on phones has improved, criminals are increasingly using new “social engineering” tactics to hack into devices.

By posing as trusted organisations, they contact victims on other devices, trying to obtain passwords and account details that can be used to unlock devices. In some cases, criminals use threats to pressure victims into handing over information.