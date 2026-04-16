Three arrests after arson attack on Iran International TV in London

A teenage boy and two men have been arrested after an arson attack at the offices of Iran International TV in London.

An “ignited container” was thrown towards the site in Wembley on Wednesday evening, landing in a car park, where the fire immediately went out.

The Met says that after a pursuit involving an armed response vehicle, a 16-year-old boy and two men aged 19 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life. They remain in police custody.

A representative of Volant Media, the parent company of the channel, confirmed to The National that its office was the target.

Responsibility for the attack is being claimed by Harakat Ashab Al Yamin Al Islamia, or Ashab Al Yamin, which translates to the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. A Telegram channel posted a video bearing the group’s logo of what appeared to be a petrol bomb being thrown, along with a description saying it was an attack on Iran International.

The group has claimed responsibility for a number of attacks on Jewish targets in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. It is widely believed to be a proxy for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran International’s premises in London have in the past been a target for the Iranian regime. Police said the three suspects were arrested by officers on “proactive patrols” in the area.

In 2023, the station was forced to temporarily close its offices after UK security services said there was a credible threat to staff safety from Tehran operators. Journalist Pouria Zeraati, an anchor for the channel, was stabbed outside his home in 2024 in an attack suspected to have been linked to the Iranian regime.

Iran International's previous offices in London, with a police guard after threats to the station Info

The attack is not being treated as a terrorist incident, but is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing London, according to the Met. The incident is also not being linked to the attempted arson attack at a synagogue in Finchley this week, or the torching of Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green last month, the force added.

It warned that the three incidents and the general security situation was as grave as had been encountered amid Iran War tensions. “We are now dealing with an unprecedented level of national security investigations with suspected links to foreign states, many of those with dangerous and often reckless intentions," deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans said.

“I want to reassure our communities that Counter Terrorism Policing will be relentless in tracing those responsible for these acts of violence on our streets."

Ashab Al Yamin also claimed responsibility for that attack. There were no injuries and no damage was reported. The Met said its investigators "are clearly aware of that group".

"Naturally, that is one of our many lines of inquiry, and there are many others," Ms Evans said. "We remain open-minded at this stage around both the claims that have been made, and are working on our understanding of what that means, both in terms of the group itself, and more broadly what that means in the international context."

A number of nearby buildings were evacuated “as a precaution”, but police soon assessed there was no wider risk. It was established that the suspects left the area in a black SUV, the Met said. The SUV crashed in Ballards Lane, close to the junction with Woodberry Gardens, in Finchley.

Roger Macmillan, Iran International’s former head of security, also confirmed that the station was the target.

“Iran International has long been a significant target for Iran,” he told The National. “It has been a thorn in its side because they are reporting news that the Iranian people are blocked from having. They are being targeted for broadcasting the truth.”

Mr Macmillan believes the attack has “all the hallmarks” of previous attacks that Ashab Al Yamin have claimed responsibility for, including an arson attack on a Jewish ambulance service in London.

He said that while the attack appeared “amateurish, the threat signalling is that they’re prepared to have a pop, even when there's a high level of security”.