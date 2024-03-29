Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati stabbed in London street

An Iranian journalist has been stabbed near his home in London, his UK-based Iranian opposition news organisation reported on Friday.

Pouria Zeraati, the host of Iran International’s Last Word show, was attacked by several unidentified men as he left his home, the company said.

Mr Zeraati sustained several knife wounds in the attack and was taken to hospital, the channel added.

London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident. The motive for the attack is unclear.

Officials at the channel told The National in January that they were aware of threats. Iran International TV channel, which has found itself in Tehran's crosshairs, said they “have to be lucky all the time” to avoid violent attacks.

The opposition television news channel was closed from February to September last year after alleged threats from the Iranian state.