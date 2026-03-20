Arrest in Netherlands raises fears Iran is recruiting Iraqi Shia exiles for 'underground army' in Europe

A fifth suspect has been arrested by police in the Netherlands investigating an explosion at a synagogue, amid concerns Iran is using Shia proxies to attack Jewish targets in Europe.

The Rotterdam synagogue attack was preceded by an attack on a Jewish school in Amsterdam and followed the fire-bombing of a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege.

"In the investigation into last week's ⁠explosion at the synagogue, a 19-year-old man from Tilburg was arrested in his hometown today. His role ⁠is under investigation. This is the fifth ​suspect ⁠in this ‌investigation,” said Dutch police. The four other suspects, aged 17 to 19, were detained shortly after the incident.

Justice Minister David van Weel said the possibility that Iran was involved in the attack was being investigated.

Responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by a new group calling itself Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. Social media posts from the group have included a video of the front of the Liege synagogue engulfed in flames.

The social media activity was directed through channels linked to Iraqi Shia militia groups which are aligned to Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

That raised fears that that Iraqi Shia militia are co-ordinating the activity using messaging platforms such as Telegram.

Parallels have been drawn with Iran’s use of the Foxtrot criminal network in Sweden to recruit teenage criminals to attack Jewish and Israeli targets. The network's founder, Rawa Majid, has been sanctioned by the US and the UK as a result.

A video posted on social media showing the attack on the synague in Liege. Photo: Social Media Info

The attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands follow an explosion at the US Embassy in Oslo, for which three brothers of Iraqi heritage have been arrested. Two Iranians in the UK have been charged with spying for Iran after allegedly carrying out “hostile surveillance” of the Israeli embassy and Jewish targets in London.

While there have so far been no casualties, experts believe the attacks are part of Iran’s psychological warfare against Europe and a warning to its populations that more attacks may follow should it send military forces to fight alongside the US and Israel.

Phillip Smyth, who has been researching Iran’s proxies, told The National that it’s his “working assumption” that the Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah are co-ordinating the attacks and the accompanying social media.

“I don't actually think it's a real group. I think this is a front group that was manufactured to claim attacks for disparate cells that the Iranians have influence over in Europe,” he said.

“Kataib Hezbollah was the first one to put up links to this new group and it has accounts linked with them.”

Mr Smyth said the new group’s logo, with a gun being held in a clenched fist and the language being used, would suggested a reworking of a formula.

“They've done this same exact move before. They create a ton of different little groups to make you think the network is much larger than it may actually be.”

Rawa Majid has been sanctioned for working for Iran to recruit criminals to attack Israeli and Jewish targets. Photo: Swedish Police Info

But he said the efforts of the Iranians to distance themselves from attacks by the use of proxies is not convincing and is “something that I like to call implausible, plausible deniability”.

He explained that the IRGC or Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence may have been cultivating links within the Iraqi Shia diaspora.

Mr Symth said “there are a lot of Iraqi Shia that are living in Scandinavia and the Netherlands” and there has been what he described as examples of a “propagandistic push” aimed at supporting the Iraqi Shia militias.

He said that the IRGC and the Iraqi Shia militias could draw upon a “few different models, including the Foxtrot one in Sweden”.

“There's probably a pre-existing series of networks that they have that they can either turn to by electronic means or maybe approach them through whatever agent they have in the country.”

All of this amounts to “a new tactic for Europe” that is “a little bit more hands off”.

Magnus Ranstrop, a researcher on terrorism at the Swedish Defence University, described the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right as a “pop-up” organisation aimed at directing members of the Iraqi Shia diaspora at Jewish targets on behalf of Iran.

He also drew parallels with Iran’s use of the Foxtrot network in Sweden which is part of Iranian attempts at plausible deniability.

“The Iranian ambassador was on TV in Sweden and he denied the use of criminals," he said.

“He said ‘why do you think we need criminal networks? Prove it.' They use middlemen in order to put a distance between themselves and these different groups.”

Dutch police officers stand guard near a Jewish school in Amsterdam. AFP Info

Inna Rudolf, a Senior Research Fellow at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, based in the Department of War Studies at King's College London, is more cautious about drawing a direct link to Iraqi Shia militias.

She pointed out that the rifle used in the group’s logo resembles a sniper rifle rather than the AK-47 traditionally used by most of the Iran-aligned Iraqi and Lebanese groups.

Also the name Companions of the Right has never been mentioned before as an armed faction affiliated with Iraq's Islamic resistance and has not been featured as such in the usual Telegram channels used by the groups to promote their armed operations, she argues.

Iraqi Islamic resistance groups have never explicitly called for attacks on Jewish sites of worship, but have focused their rhetoric on the targeting of US and Israeli interests in the region.

“I would never rule out Iran's readiness to deploy proxies or make use of any form of volunteers for the cause,” she told The National.

“However, I would rule out that at this moment there is a direct link to Iraq's Islamic resistance movement as their attention now is on the region and they have all hands on deck attacking US and Israeli targets in the region - inside and outside of Iraq.

“This does not mean that the new facade group cannot have included Iraqis or other Arabic speaking supporters of the Islamic resistance cause residing in Europe who have decided to take on this task with or without IRGC support.”

Dr Rudolf stressed there is at this stage no evidence directly linking the attacks other than the most recent rhetoric deployed after the Amsterdam attack.

“If there is an Iranian involvement, it would aim to have the psychological effect of dissuading the Europeans from intervening in the war, while increasing the pressure on them to coordinate better in convincing their American and Israeli allies to end the conflict as soon as possible in order like to avoid potential spill over attacks in Europe."