Farsi-language channel halts UK broadcasts after threats from Iran

A Farsi-language TV channel based in the UK has been forced to suspend its live broadcasts following alleged threats from the Iranian government.

ManotoTV said its landlord evicted the broadcaster from its London studios after receiving a warning from the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing of a “potential threat”.

The broadcaster blamed the Iranian government’s pursuit of independent news outlets and said its “threats against freedom of speech” had intensified as a result of the nationwide anti-regime protests that took place in Iran last month and the risk of war with the US.

“At a time when Iran is facing one of the most sensitive moments in its history, and when domestic and regional developments are unfolding at an unprecedented pace, the Islamic Republic’s threats against freedom of speech – aimed at suppressing independent reporting – have intensified,” it said in a statement.

“In the wake of these threats, our landlord has informed us of their intention to terminate our tenancy following a notification from the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing regarding a potential threat against us from the Islamic Republic of Iran regime. Our access to the building has since been denied,” they added.

“Our priority is to return to live broadcasting from a safe and stable location as soon as possible,” the statement said.

ManotoTV produces mainly celebrity and cultural news, but also makes political programmes about the Iranian monarchy in exile and the Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. It's Youtube channel was updated on Monday, but live broadcasts have temporarily been suspended.

The alleged threats against it are part of a pattern of such threats against independent Iranian media and diaspora organisations in the UK, who are living in exile because of their opposition to the Iranian regime.

Journalist Pouria Zeraati, an anchor for the UK-based news channel Iran International, was stabbed outside his home in 2024 in an attack suspected to have been linked to the Iranian regime. Two Romanian men have been charged with the assault and will stand trial in May, while a third suspect remains at large in Romania.

Iran International was forced out of its former offices in Chiswick three years ago following threats.

The channel's headquarters in London are guarded by police following years of threats to staff and their families. The broadcaster’s spokesman, Adam Baillie, said it had been an extremely troubling time for its journalists, who are concerned for the safety of their families in Iran as news emerges of tens of thousands of deaths during the recent protests.

They have been forced to avoid contact with loved ones so as not to put them at risk of threats and harassment from the authorities. “It’s an offence (in Iran) to be in touch with us, it is considered espionage,” he told The National. "The more tensions there are in Iran, the worse it is for us," he added.

The intensity of Iranian activity against the UK has increased, with more than 20 potentially lethal plots launched in 2025, the head of MI5, Kenneth McCallum, said in October.

Dan Jarvis, the security minister, said last year Iran was trying to stifle criticism in the UK though intimidation and fear. "The Iranian regime is targeting dissidents and media organisations and journalists reporting on the violent oppression of the regime," he said.

Counter-terrorism police arrested seven Iranians in May in two separate operations in connection with an imminent plot to stage an attack in the UK.

Three men charged under the National Security Act were accused of conducting surveillance operations on Iran International.