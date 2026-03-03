Construction worker guilty of 'senseless' murder of Saudi student in Cambridge

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Saudi student in Cambridge in what was described as an “unprovoked and senseless act of violence”.

Mohammed Algasim, 20, was stabbed in the neck outside his accommodation by 22-year-old Chas Corrigan, who was a stranger.

Mr Algasim was on a 10-week placement studying English in the city when he was attacked by Corrigan late on August 1 last year.

Corrigan, a construction worker from Cambridge, denied the murder but was found guilty by a jury after two hours and nine minutes of deliberation.

He admitted being in possession of a knife and is scheduled to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday March 4.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn had told jurors that Corrigan had been drinking in a pub and may have taken drugs before stabbing Mr Algasim with a kitchen knife.

Mr Hearn said that the Saudi student “posed no threat to anybody” and was sitting on a wall with a bottle of water.

He said that the stabbing was “captured by a high-quality CCTV camera positioned outside the student accommodation”, and video of this was shown to the jury.

It showed Mr Algasim sitting on a low wall with a group of others around him as Corrigan, wearing in a hi-vis jacket, walks towards the group.

Mohammed Algasim was studying English in Cambridge. Photo: Algasim family Info

Mr Hearn said fellow student Abdullah bin Shuail, “heard the defendant say something to Mr Algasim but he could not hear what was said and he could not hear whether Mr Algasim said anything in reply”.

He said Corrigan walked away from the group towards the railway station. Mr bin Shuail heard Mr Algasim say something to the defendant but “could only make out one word – ‘centre’.”

At that point, Corrigan turned and started to walk back towards them, Mr Hearn said.

The prosecutor said the defendant said, “What did you say, what did you say?” and that this was “in a very angry and aggressive way”.

He said Mr bin Shuail “saw the defendant punch Mr Algasim hard to the left side of his neck” and “then saw that the defendant was holding a large knife in his right hand”.

Mr Algasim collapsed on to the pavement and despite the help of three off-duty doctors, members of the public and paramedics, died 54 minutes after meeting Corrigan, at 00:19 on August 2.

He died of a single stab wound which cut across the carotid artery and jugular vein “causing massive bleeding”, Mr Hearn said.

Mohammed Algasim's relatives paid tribute to his kindness and charisma Photo: Algasim family Info

Corrigan, who claimed that he had the knife with him to frighten off any attacker and claimed he did not realise he had made contact with Mr Algasim.

He was described in court by a friend as a “good boy” and someone who was more “like a baby” than aggressive.

But the jury rejected his defence and his denial means no explanation has ever been given for why he stabbed Mr Algasim.

In a statement, Mr Algasim's family described him as a “young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage”.

“He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.

“Over time, he became the family's charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.

“He was his father's support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles. He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother's heart and the closest to his sisters' embrace.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who led the investigation, said: “This was a senseless and devastating attack on a young man with his whole life ahead of him. Corrigan armed himself with a knife and chose to carry it on to the streets of Cambridge – a decision that had tragic consequences.

“I want to thank the members of the public who came forward, as well as the medical professionals who tried desperately to save Mohammed’s life. Our thoughts remain with his family, who have shown incredible strength throughout this investigation.”