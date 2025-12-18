King Charles lauds Algerian hero who shielded train passengers from stabbing attack

King Charles met Algerian-born train guard Samir Zitouni, who was hailed a hero after stepping in to protect passengers during an attack, at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

The king was pictured shaking hands with Mr Zitouni, who was seriously injured when he intervened as an attacker stabbed passengers on the Doncaster to London train service.

Mr Zitouni, known as Sam to friends, attended the reception with his wife Eleni Sakkoulei and other members of the public and railway staff who showed exceptional bravery during the attack in Cambridgeshire on November 1.

The king was also pictured meeting LNER train driver Andrew Johnson, who alerted the control room to get the service diverted to Huntingdon station, and his partner Abbie Northfield.

Crime scene investigators on the station platform in Huntingdon after the stabbing attack on a train, in November. Getty Images

Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article on November 1, and several other offences in the hours preceding the attack on the train.

He remains in custody pending court hearings scheduled for next year.

A Go Fund Me crowdfunding page for Mr Zitouni, who has worked at LNER for more than 20 years, has so far raised nearly £80,000.

In a statement from the family shared on the crowdfunding page, his wife said: “Sam acted as a shield to protect the lives of others, risking not being able to return home to his beloved son.

“This is who Sam is – he would do the same for anyone, regardless of colour, age, gender, religion, or origin, even for those he does not know.

“Sam is our hero.”

The fund organiser, Gemma Royce, said: “I have previously had the privilege of working alongside Sam, and anyone who knows him will tell you he is an incredible person, always kind, always helpful, and always putting others before himself.

“Sam showed unimaginable courage when he risked his own life to protect others during a terrifying incident, saving lives – including that of a 14-year-old girl.”

She said she started the fund because Mr Zitouni had been in critical condition in hospital, and it was to ease the family’s worries so they could focus on his recovery.

Another fund-raising page described him as a “true hero” who “selflessly put himself in danger to protect others”.

“As the wife of a fellow Algerian, I have set the GoFundMe up for Samir. All funds raised will be transferred to his main GoFundMe by myself to be used by how Samir and his family wish,” wrote organiser Amina.

David Horne, LNER’s managing director, said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

“His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Mr Zitouni had gone to work to do his job and “left a hero”.

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said he would nominate him for a gallantry award.